BC has a number of beautiful beaches to enjoy during the summer months; however, there’s nothing like the a lazy drift down the breathtaking Shuswap River.

Located in the beautiful Shuswap region, the refreshing route takes you through scenic mountain ranges and lush riverbanks.

What’s more, the area enjoys some of the hottest temperatures in the province, and is ideal for some toasty summertime relaxation.

Picking your path

If you are new to tubing, or simply haven’t visited the river in general, start with the slowest, safest, and shortest route. Specifically, the Belvidere Park to Tuey Park route.

And, if you want to stop early, you can get out at the boat launch north of the Riverside RV Park.

Moreover, be aware that the higher the river, the faster the flow. Therefore, you will enjoy a faster ride, but it will increase the level of danger.

As such, drifters should exercise caution and always be aware of potential hazards. Indeed, the waterway is a river, and not a channel. As a result, it will be more unpredictable.

In addition, the river runs through some private properties. So, you should always use designated launch and disembarkation sites. What’s more, the route is a salmon spawning ground, and it is important to keep the area clean and garbage free.

What to know before you go

Before you go, it’s essential to acknowledge that all routes, including bodies of water, come with hazards and dangers. Educate yourself beforehand and adhere to all safety precautions.

There will also no longer a Tube Taxi or shuttle service available, so ensure you’ve made your transportation arrangements.

From July 1 to August 31, keep an eye out for people wearing orange “River Ambassador” uniforms at hand-launches. Don’t hesitate to approach these friendly and knowledgeable individuals if you have any questions or need assistance. The police will also be patrolling the river and launch sites regularly.

Tips & Notes