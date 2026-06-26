The numbers are in, and two Canadian airlines were just named among the top-10 best airlines for on-time arrivals.

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Flight Cancellations Rising

According to Cirium’s latest On-Time Performance Report, aviation data for May 2026 shows a “split operating environment.” While global cancellations increased by 3%, some regions saw stronger operational performance.

Cancellations fell by up to 50% across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, whereas Asia-Pacific and North America recorded increases of up to 34%.

Best Canadian Airlines For On-Time Arrivals

In spite of North America’s cancellation increases, two Canadian airlines have been doing their best to keep arriving on-time.

Cirium reports that both WestJet and Air Canada ranked among the top-10 best airlines for on-time performance in May. WestJet ranked as the number one airline in North America for its on-time performance as nearly 86% of its flights arrived on schedule. Overall, WestJet placed seventh in the world.

Air Canada ranked in seventh in North America with almost 79% of flights arriving on-time.