Fish for Free this Father’s Day Weekend in Coquitlam

Get ready to cast your line and reel in some fun. This June, you can enjoy an exciting Free Fishing Day just in time for Father’s day.

Enjoy a day of fishing, family time, and fantastic activities. The best part is that the event is free to participate in as long as you have the necessary gear, as no fishing license is required.

Lafarge Lake Free Family Fishing Day

Coquitlam, BC – Festival Coquitlam invites residents of Metro Vancouver to join in on the fun and excitement of the Lafarge Lake Free Family Fishing Day. The event will be taking place on June 18 from 9 am – 1 pm.

Alongside fishing, there will be additional activities like fly tying, casting lessons, and a salmon raffle. The event concludes with the distribution of fantastic prizes.

The Kin Club of Coquitlam (Kinsmen) will also be present, providing delicious food for families to enjoy at a nominal fee.

What you’ll need for the event

A little preparation goes a long way in ensuring a successful fishing day. Here are some things to bring:

Basic fishing gear: rod and reel, fishing line, hook, bobber, weight, bait, or flies

Appropriate clothing: a hat and sunscreen for a sunny day or rain gear for inclement weather

Snacks and drinks (considering zero waste options and carrying any garbage and recycling back home)

One or two lawn chairs

Fishing License not required

The Lafarge Lake Free Family Fishing Day coincides with BC’s free fishing weekend, allowing anglers to fish without a license.

Therefore, a fishing license is not needed for this free event. However, if your family develops an interest in fishing as a hobby, it is important to look into the license requirements in BC.

It may also be nice to note that in general, kids under the age of 16 do not require a freshwater fishing license in BC,