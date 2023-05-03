Willy Wonka Jr (The Musical)
Vancouver Performing Stars brings the world’s “sweetest” musical to life on stage!
Join Charlie and the golden ticket winners on their journey to Wonka’s wonderfully weird candy factory. With captivating musical numbers and hilarious twists and turns, Roald Dahl’s world of pure imagination is a scrumdiddlyumptious treat for the whole family.
Dates:
- June 15 – 16 @ 1pm & 6:00pm
- June 17 – 18 @ 2:30pm & 7:00pm
The Cultch Historic Theatre
Tickets: $20 (17 & under) $30 (adults)
Online: http://www.performingstars.ca/tickets