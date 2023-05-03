604 Now

Willy Wonka Jr (The Musical)

Vancouver Performing Stars brings the world’s “sweetest” musical to life on stage!

Join Charlie and the golden ticket winners on their journey to Wonka’s wonderfully weird candy factory. With captivating musical numbers and hilarious twists and turns, Roald Dahl’s world of pure imagination is a scrumdiddlyumptious treat for the whole family.

Dates:

  • June 15 – 16 @ 1pm & 6:00pm
  • June 17 – 18 @ 2:30pm & 7:00pm

The Cultch Historic Theatre

Tickets: $20 (17 & under) $30 (adults)
Online: http://www.performingstars.ca/tickets

Location

1895 Venables St
Vancouver, BC V5L 2H6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    June 16

  • End Date

    June 19

  • Tickets

    $17 – $30

