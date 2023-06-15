Free Tour of the Navy Ship HMCS Yellowknife

North Vancouver residents and visitors are in for a treat this weekend as the MCS Yellowknife, a Kingston-class coastal defence vessel in the Royal Canadian Navy, arrives for a special docking at Burrard Dry Dock.

The ship will be open to the public on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, offering a unique opportunity for people to explore its impressive features and learn more about the navy.

RELATED: 41 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 16-18)

From 9 AM to 4 PM on both days, attendees will have the chance to tour the MCS Yellowknife and engage with the sailors on board.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to ask questions about the daily responsibilities of navy personnel, their experiences, and what they enjoy about serving in the navy.

This interactive experience will give participants a glimpse into the life and work of those who serve our country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HMCS Yellowknife (@hmcsyellowknife)

More about the HMCS Yellowknife Navy Ship

The HMCS Yellowknife is not just any ship; it is an active defense vessel that plays a crucial role in patrolling the west coast waters of Canada.

Serving as a training platform for junior officers, it provides invaluable hands-on experience for the navy’s future leaders. Additionally, the ship undertakes fishery and sovereignty patrols and actively participates in search and rescue missions, showcasing its versatility and importance in safeguarding Canada’s interests.

While exploring the ship, visitors will not only learn about its operations but also gain insights into Canadian history.

The tour will provide an educational experience, allowing attendees to understand the significance of naval defense throughout Canada’s past and present.

Those interested in pursuing a career in the Royal Canadian Navy will have the opportunity to gather information about available roles and the exciting possibilities that lie within the navy’s ranks.