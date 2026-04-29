24 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (May 1-3)

It’s the very first weekend of May in Metro Vancouver, bringing about a whole bunch of new things to do. Whether you’re looking for some fun in the springtime sun or wanting to party all night at a concert, we’ve got you covered with everything worth doing this weekend.

RELATED: 53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Featured Events

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

📅 Date: April 10 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

TJ Fest 2026

Back for its 15th year, TJ Fest 2026 is here to celebrate culture and community with its FREE annual family-friendly festival taking place from Smith Avenue to Avondale Park on Saturday, May 2 to Sunday, May 3! You can expect two whole days packed with delicious food, fun activities, and vibrant cultural celebrations that are sure to bring the whole community together to enjoy the Spring sunshine.

Whether you’re there to try the food, take a walk on a tightrope, or find some treasures in the market, TJ Fest is here to provide you with a space to gather alongside your fellow community members.

📅 Date: May 2 – 3, 2026

📍 Location: 3426 Smith Ave to Avondale Park, Burnaby

🎟️ More Info: https://www.tjfest.ca/

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

The season unfolds in a three-month cascade of blooms, beginning in April with the Abbotsford Tulip Festival. With 35 acres of tulips and wildflowers, it stands as Canada’s premier tulip festival and returns this year with another breathtaking display of scale, artistry, and colour. Get ready to explore the food trucks, stroll the golden pathways, and discover giant klompen (traditional Dutch shoes), the schoenen winkel (Dutch shoe store), vintage bicycles, swings, canoes, and elevated viewing platforms.

📅 Date: April 9 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford Tulip Festival at Lakeland Flowers

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

Burnaby Blooms

Burnaby is celebrating the Spring season with Burnaby Blooms. You can expect entertainment, roving performers, eco-artist installations, an artisan market, family activities, free talks and tours, plant sales, community groups, food trucks and more!

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn

🎟️ More Info: Burnaby Blooms

Markets

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Dates: May 1, 2026

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Nikkei Spring Bazaar

The Nikkei Spring Bazaar returns this May, transforming the Nikkei Centre into a bustling marketplace filled with local Japanese treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener looking for the perfect addition at the Plant Sale, or a treasure hunter browsing the flea market and artisan craft stalls, there is something for everyone.

📅 Date: May 2, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Nikkei Spring Bazaar 2026

Food + Drink Experiences

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

Surf & Turf Sunday

Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

The Vancouver Hong Kong Fair– Canada’s largest celebration of Hong Konger culture– returns on Sunday, May 3, taking over The Shipyards in North Vancouver for its fifth year. What began as a small community gathering has grown into a full-day cultural experience that brings together local and newcomer Hong Kongers, along with the broader community, to share in the creativity, energy, and everyday culture of Hong Kong.

📅 Date: May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Hong Kong Fair 2026

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

April 28 – May 3: Vancouver Canadians vs. Hillsboro Hops

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 2-3, Rogers Arena

No matter if you’re hitting up a night market, celebrating nature, or enjoying a street party, there’s tons of things for you to do in Metro Vancouver. Get out there, bask in the sun, and make the most of this weekend!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.