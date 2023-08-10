The weather this week has cooled down a bit, offering a refreshing change of pace from the hot weather we’ve been experiencing. However, it looks like the sun will be coming back out just in time for the weekend, making it the perfect time to discover things to do in Vancouver.

From exciting airshows to delicious food, there is something for everyone to enjoy during this sunny weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

BC Dumpling Festival (Free)

Get ready to savor the flavors of delectable dumplings as the BC Dumpling Festival makes its much-anticipated return for this summer. After a successful first run in 2022, dumpling enthusiasts can once again indulge in this beloved culinary event that celebrates the artistry and diversity of dumplings.

When & Where: Aug 12 from 11am – 8pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Catch the Brightest Meteor Shower of 2023 (Free)

Get ready to be dazzled by beautiful displays as stars streak across the sky. The Perseid Meteor Shower have begun illuminating skies across the country and lucky individuals may have already spotted a few. However, the peak will take place this weekend, on August 12-13.

During this time you can see an incredible number of meteors. In fact, you can expect to see between fifty to a hundred meteors an hour in places where the sky is very dark. It’s one of the most impressive skywatching opportunities of the year.

When & Where: Aug 12-13 look up at the sky in the evening in an area with less light polution.

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival (Free)

The annual Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival is back this weekend at Deer Lake Park. Admission is free, and the event will showcase live shows from Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, The Dip, Boy Golden, The Trade-Offs, and Bebe Buckskin.

When & Where: August 12 from 2-10 pm at Deer Lake Park, 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Richmond Fusion Foodie Fest

Richmond is hosting a FREE entrance Food Truck Festival this weekend! The 3 day event will be taking place at Lansdowne centre. Guests can expect a wide range of food and market vendors on both days. This include favourites like Aloha Poke, Bao Buns, Sirius Cravings, Tcao Nori Sushi Tacos and more.

When & Where: From Aug 11-13 at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

August 11 from 4-9:00 pm

August 12 from 12-8:00 pm

August 13 from 12-7:00 pm

Abbotsford Airshow

If you’re willing to drive a little outside Metro Vancouver, there is an amazing airshow this weekend, featuring legendary performers such as the Canadian Snowbirds, USAF Thunderbirds, and more! There will be family fun activities plus a wide array of aircrafts to explore. Tickets are $25-40 per person per day.

When & Where: August 11-13 at the Abbotsford International Airport

Black Block Party (Free)

The vibrant Black Block Party of 2023 is set to ignite Downtown Vancouver this weekend, bringing back its renowned celebration of Black music, arts, and culture. Open to all, the free event will showcase captivating live performances by Black artists, an array of vendors, a raffle, and inspiring art installation.

When & Where: August 12 from 12-9 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast

Canadian basketball is on an incredible journey, evolving from grassroots passion to the grand stage of professional competition. On Friday, August 11, the Langley Events Centre is will host the CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast.

The event will feature an insightful speaker panel, bringing together influential figures from the realms of sports and business for an engaging discussion on the captivating growth of the game, charting its trajectory and celebrating its achievements.

When & Where: Aug 11 from 8:30-10:30 am at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

Vancouver Bandits vs. Calgary Surge (CEBL Conference Finals Doubleheader)

The Vancouver Bandits are two games away from their first Championship. But first, BC’s pro basketball team must defeat the Calgary Surge in a win-or-go-home Friday night playoff matchup. One Friday night game tickets gets you double the action because admission includes the Eastern Conference Final at 5 PM and the 7:30 PM Western Conference Final featuring the Bandits.

When & Where: Aug 11 from 4:30-9:30 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

CEBL Championship Finals

It all comes down to this. One championship. One shot at glory. The best two teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will go head-to-head at Langley Events Centre for a nationally televised matchup on TSN.

Canadian national team stars, NBA G League talent and more. This game will be packed with stars and you won’t believe the entertainment value of a CEBL game day.

When & Where: Aug 13 from 4-7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

CEBL Life Concert Series – Headlined by SonReal and Boslen

Get ready for an electric night of music in downtown Vancouver. The CEBL Life Concert Series is back, and on Saturday, August 12th, Good Co. Granville will be the place to be. Prepare to be amazed by the talents of JUNO-nominated artists SonReal and Boslen, who will be taking center stage.

When & Where: Aug 12 from 8-10 pm at Good Co. Granville, 965 Granville St, Vancouver

Playland’s New VIP Experience For The Wooden Coaster’s 65th Anniversary

Excitement fills the air as Playland, Vancouver’s iconic amusement park, commemorates the 65th anniversary of its legendary Wooden Roller Coaster. To mark this special occasion, Playland has introduced a new and thrilling VIP experience, available on select dates.

When & Where: The VIP experience is being offered from 9:45 AM to 11:00 AM on Aug 13 & 16 at Playland at the PNE, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Mural Festival (Free)

The Vancouver Mural Festival is an annual celebration of street art and public murals that brightens up the city’s neighborhoods. The 10 day long free festival will feature a number of concerts and live events that helps locals uncover Vancouver’s great outdoors and find a new favourite murals, artists, performers, communities, neighbors, and more.

When & Where: August 4-13 all over Mount Pleasant in Vancouver

Truck Stop Concert Series

The Truck Stop Concert Series is having their last concert of the season, and you don’t want to miss it! Experience performances by Ripe, Delhi 2 Dublin, Missy D, Orchard Sky, and Redeye Empires while indulging in craft beer. Tickets are currently still on sale for $57.20

When & Where: August 12 from 4-10pm at the Red Truck Brewery, 295 E 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Metro Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport Kick Off

Explore a self-guided Metro Vancouver tour of 15 limited edition bubble tea drinks and desserts with boba pearls. Enjoy treats ala carte, or get the passport for $1 off limited edition menu offerings Aug 1 – 14, and 20+ BOGO & 50% off drink deals Aug 1 – Oct 31.

When & Where: August 1-15 at various participating restaurants around Vancouver

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Prepare to be amazed! Greendale Acres is opening its gates this year on August 10th for their annual – “Chilliwack Corn Maze”. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze designs that have been entertaining visitors for an impressive 25 years.

From adorable farm animals to exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more, there’s something for everyone at Greendale Acres.

They will also be a special kick-off concert on August 12th at 6pm with opening acts Geoff Moore and Tony Stevens, followed by Tanner Olsen Band from 8:30-10pm. Ti.ckets are currently on sale for $20

When & Where: August 10 – September at the Greendale Acres, Chilliwack, BC

BC Epilepsy Society 64th Anniversary Party ft. Sail for Epilepsy

Join the BC Epilepsy Society to celebrate their 64th Anniversary with special guest Dr. Phil Haydon from Sail for Epilepsy.

This event will be held on Sunday August 13th from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Charles Rummel Centre in Burnaby and will feature special guest, Dr. Phil Haydon, the President of Sail for Epilepsy and the Chair of Neuroscience at Tufts University School of Medicine.

When & Where: Aug 13 from 11 am – 2:30 pm at Charles Rummel Centre, 3630 Lozells Ave, Burnaby

Vancouver Canadians vs the Tri-City Dust Devils

This week, the Vancouver Canadians will be playing against the Tri-City Dust Devils until Sunday. There will be a series of themed games, featuring events such as PlayNow’s Throwback Thursday, where they will gift the first 1,000 fans aged 19+ with Scratch and Wins; Fortis BC’s ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday’; fireworks on Saturday courtesy of Nutrl; and finally A&W Family Fun Sunday with a special giveaway of clear fanny packs for the first 1000 attendees.

When & Where: Aug 10-13 at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

BC Lions vs Calgary Stampeders

On August 12th, BC Lions gear up to face off against the Calgary Stampeders. Football enthusiasts and sports lovers alike are in for a treat as they come together to experience the excitement, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments that only a BC Lions game can deliver.

When & Where: Aug 12 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Visit a Sunflower Festival

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

The Richmond Sunflower festival opened on August 5. Located at Richmond Country Farms, guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area. Tickets are $12-15.

The new Surrey Sunflower festival will be opening on August 4. Located at 4334 186 Street, Surrey, tickets are $10/ticket (+tax and fees). Presented by Genaris Cares, proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy wandering through fields of sunflower, as well as take photos among their painted displays.

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened on July 21, revealing their 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where:

Richmond Sunflower Festival: August 5-31 from 1-8pm on weekdays, and from 10am – 8pm on weekends at Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Surrey Sunflower Festival: From Thursday-Sunday between August 5 – Sept 3 + August 7 with varying times between 10am – 7 pm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (Free Entry)

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Theatre Under the Stars

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 – August 26 at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster iis only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Free Movies Outdoors (Free Entry)

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, Aug 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, Aug 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, Aug 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, Aug 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, Aug 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, Aug 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug 12: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, Aug 19: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, Aug 26: Castle in the Sky

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Barbie & MEG 2.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

