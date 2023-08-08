CEBL Championship Finals
It all comes down to this. One championship. One shot at glory. The best two teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will go head-to-head at Langley Events Centre for a nationally televised matchup on TSN.
CEBL Championship
Canadian national team stars, NBA G League talent and more. This game will be packed with stars and you won’t believe the entertainment value of a CEBL game day.
This is playoff basketball at its finest and the stakes could not be higher.
Teams competing for the championship will be determined on Friday night during double-header action at the Langley Events Centre. Among the teams competing is our hometown Vancouver Bandits.
Tip-off is at 4 PM on Sunday, August 13th. Tickets are available online starting at $39, secure yours here.