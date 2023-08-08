604 Now

CEBL Championship Finals

vancouver bandits cebl

It all comes down to this. One championship. One shot at glory. The best two teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will go head-to-head at Langley Events Centre for a nationally televised matchup on TSN.

CEBL Championship

Canadian national team stars, NBA G League talent and more. This game will be packed with stars and you won’t believe the entertainment value of a CEBL game day.

This is playoff basketball at its finest and the stakes could not be higher.

Teams competing for the championship will be determined on Friday night during double-header action at the Langley Events Centre. Among the teams competing is our hometown Vancouver Bandits.

Tip-off is at 4 PM on Sunday, August 13th. Tickets are available online starting at $39, secure yours here.

Location

Langley Events Centre

7888 200 Street
Langley, BC V2Y 3J4 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    August 13

  • Time

    4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $39

