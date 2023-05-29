The Vancouver Bandits Are BC’s Most Exciting Team To Watch This Summer

Excitement is brewing in the 604 as the Vancouver Bandits, formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits, gear up for their most anticipated season yet.

With new ownership and a fresh rebranding, the team is ready to captivate basketball fans with an electrifying display of talent. As they hit the court this Spring, the Bandits are set to deliver an unforgettable experience with their revamped roster and thrilling in-game entertainment.

New Identity and Ownership

Under new ownership, the Vancouver Bandits have embraced their new name and are poised to make their mark in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). This rebranding represents a new era for the team, capturing the essence of the vibrant city they represent. With a renewed sense of purpose, the Bandits are determined to forge a strong connection with their fans and the basketball community this summer.

Saturday, June 3 Home Opener & Season Schedule

The 2023 season promises 20 action-packed games, with 10 home games at the Langley Events Centre, treating fans to an unforgettable experience from Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, July 23. Take a look at their full schedule here.

With less than 200 tickets left for their Saturday, June 3 home opener at 7 PM versus Calgary, don’t wait to buy yours here.

The Vancouver Bandits Experience

Home-opener: 5,000 rally towels will be waiting for the first 5,000 fans in attendance during the Bandits home opener presented by BC Building Trades on Saturday, June 3. In addition, Juno nominated rapper Boslen will take the stage, delivering a high-energy half-time performance that is sure to keep fans on their feet. This dynamic collaboration between sports and music will showcase the Bandits’ commitment to creating an immersive and entertaining experience for spectators of all ages.

Fresh Look, Fresh Jerseys: As the Bandits step onto their home court, fans will witness the unveiling of the team’s new jersey for the first time. With a redesigned aesthetic, the jerseys will reflect the team’s new identity and instill a sense of pride in both the players and local fans.

Roster Full of New Talent: The Vancouver Bandits have assembled a formidable roster, featuring a blend of players from the NBA G League and prestigious NCAA powerhouse programs such as Duke, Michigan State, South Carolina, and more. This infusion of talent promises an elevated level of competition and showcases the team’s commitment to excellence.

Engaging In-Game Entertainment: The Bandits have recognized the importance of providing a special experience for fans beyond the on-court action. Introducing the Bandits Dance Crew, a group of 15 talented dancers, both male and female, who will dazzle spectators with their energetic performances. These skilled dancers will keep the crowd energized throughout the games, as well as infusing the arena with their contagious enthusiasm and hip hop moves.

Thrilling Pyrotechnics: With flames shooting from the hoops during every three-pointer and dunk, the spectacle is sure to ignite a sense of and excitement. This captivating display further adds to the atmosphere, making each game a truly unforgettable event.

Championship Weekend

In addition to hosting home games, the Bandits will host the 2023 Championship weekend at the LEC this summer with semifinal and championship action being played Friday, August 11 and Sunday, August 13, respectively.

As hosts of Championship Weekend, Vancouver receives an automatic berth in the semifinals.

Single game and season tickets are available online via Showpass.