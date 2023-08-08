CEBL Conference Finals Doubleheader: Vancouver Bandits vs. Calgary Surge
The Vancouver Bandits are two games away from their first Championship. But first, BC’s pro basketball team must defeat the Calgary Surge in a win-or-go-home Friday night playoff matchup.
One Friday night game tickets gets you double the action because admission includes the Eastern Conference Final at 5 PM and the 7:30 PM Western Conference Final featuring the Bandits.
The Bandits are one of BC’s most exciting sports teams and the games offer an amazing atmosphere. As an additional perk, the first 500 fans in the building will receive free t-shirts and a free playoff rally towel!
View this post on Instagram
Your Bandits finished the CEBL regular season on a hot streak winning three of their last four games against some of the league’s top teams.
Can Vancouver bring home a championship?
Be sure to watch the CEBL playoffs on Friday, August 11th at Langley Events Centre to find out. Tickets start at $39, secure yours here before they sell out.
View this post on Instagram
MORE CEBL Championship Weekend Events: