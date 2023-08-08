CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast
Canadian basketball is on an incredible journey, evolving from grassroots passion to the grand stage of professional competition. On Friday, August 11, the Langley Events Centre is will host the CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast.
The event will feature an insightful speaker panel, bringing together influential figures from the realms of sports and business for an engaging discussion on the captivating growth of the game, charting its trajectory and celebrating its achievements.
Distinguished speakers include CEBL Commissioner Mike Morreale, who will provide invaluable insights into the sport’s development. Additionally, Megan Kurcwal, Senior Vice President of Account Strategy and Operations at StellarAlgo, and Kim Smith Gaucher, the former captain of Team Canada’s senior women’s national basketball team, will contribute their perspectives on the basketball’s evolution.
The CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast is scheduled for 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM on August 11, commencing with a networking brunch.
Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the dialogue that celebrates the flourishing journey of Canadian basketball. Secure your spot now by getting your tickets.
Food and drinks are included with your ticket.