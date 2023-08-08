CEBL Awards Show
Be part of a remarkable evening as the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) gathers its stars, coaches, and VIP guests for the annual CEBL Awards Show.
The special event is dedicated to recognizing excellence and will honour the cream of the crop with various awards, including coveted titles like Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year, among others.
The CEBL Awards Show will take place at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, August 9th, and transform the SKY Hangar in Pitt Meadows into a hub of excitement and celebration. The event is a great opportunity for basketball enthusiasts to get up close and personal with some of the best Canadian professional basketball players.
Beyond the recognition and festivities, guests can relish a delectable array of food and drinks, adding a touch of indulgence to this exclusive gathering. With limited tickets available, securing your spot at this event promises a memorable evening where you can interact with basketball stars and luminaries in an intimate setting.
