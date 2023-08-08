CEBL Life Concert Series – Headlined by SonReal and Boslen
Get ready for an electric night of music in downtown Vancouver. The CEBL Life Concert Series is back, and on Saturday, August 12th, Good Co. Granville will be the place to be.
As part of Championship Weekend, the CEBL Life Concert Series is known for gathering the best vocalists from Canada, and the 2023 show will no exception. Doors for the event will open at 6:30 PM.
Star-Studded Headliners: SonReal and Boslen
Prepare to be amazed by the talents of JUNO-nominated artists SonReal and Boslen, who will be taking center stage.
With both artists originating from British Columbia, SonReal and Boslen will undoubtedly bring a unique local touch to the event. Their performances promise an unforgettable experience, infusing the evening with infectious rhythms and incredible energy.
CEBL Life Concert Series: A Musical Showcase
Secure your spot now for an evening of unforgettable tunes, dynamic performances, and a community of music lovers. In addition, don’t be surprised if you catch some of the CEBL’s best players in the building.
