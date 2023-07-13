BC Epilepsy Society 64th Anniversary Party ft. Sail for Epilepsy
Join the BC Epilepsy Society to celebrate our 64th Anniversary with special guest Dr. Phil Haydon from Sail for Epilepsy!
This event will be held on Sunday August 13th from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Charles Rummel Centre in Burnaby and will feature special guest, Dr. Phil Haydon, the President of Sail for Epilepsy and the Chair of Neuroscience at Tufts University School of Medicine.
Why should you attend? You will get to:
- Participate in empowering family-friendly nautical activities for all abilities
- Listen to Phil’s inspirational epilepsy journey and learn why he’s sailing the oceans of the world
- Take the One More Step Challenge and become a Sail For Epilepsy Virtual Shipmate!
Please see below for details:
- Date: Sunday August 13th, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM
- Venue: Charles Rummel Centre
- Address: 3630 Lozells Ave, Burnaby, BC V5A 2Y8
Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite and are $10 per person or $5 for individuals aged 12 and under. Your ticket includes entrance to the event and lunch/refreshments.
We hope to see you there!