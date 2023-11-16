Tis the season to get festive. Can you believe we are already halfway through November? There are less than 40 days until Christmas, and there are so many fun things to do in and around Metro Vancouver.

From holiday markets for shopping to enjoyable dining experiences to check out, there is something for everyone to enjoy indoors and outdoors.

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver Christmas Market Opening Weekend

The Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza is a festive holiday tradition in the heart of the city. This enchanting market features beautifully decorated wooden stalls, offering a wide array of seasonal treats, handcrafted gifts, and traditional German fare.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit as they explore the market’s charming atmosphere, sip on mulled wine, and enjoy live entertainment against the backdrop of the iconic Olympic Cauldron.

When & Where: November 16 – December 24 at Jack Poole Plaza

Cost: $19.99

Canyon Lights Opening Weekend

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a mesmerizing holiday event in North Vancouver. During this annual spectacle, the suspension bridge and surrounding rainforest are adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter wonderland.

Visitors can take a breathtaking walk among the treetops on the suspension bridge while being immersed in the festive glow, making it a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

When & Where: November 17-January 21 at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Cost: $66.95

Harrison Lake Transforms Into a Wonderland of Lights Opening Weekend (Free)

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season as “Lights by the Lake” makes its grand return. This free wintertime spectacle will magically transforms the Harrison lakefront into a dazzling wonderland of lights.

When & Where: November 18-January 7 at the Harrison Lake, Harrison Hot Springs

Cost: Free admission

Soar with Santa at FlyOver Canada Opening weekend

Soar Over Canada’s “Soar with Santa” experience is a heartwarming and exhilarating holiday adventure that takes visitors on a thrilling journey with Santa Claus himself. As you embark on a virtual flight over stunning Canadian landscapes, you’ll be captivated by the awe-inspiring beauty of the country during the festive season.

When & Where: November 16 – January 7 at 999 Canada Pl #201, Vancouver

Cost: $28

Dancing Queen Dining Experience

Get ready for an exceptional tribute event! Have you ever wished you could join the crew as they sing and dance on a picturesque Greek island? Your wish has come true. Round up your dancing buddies and close friends because a captivating tribute night is coming to Vancouver.

The tribute night package includes a delectable dinner and a lively disco that will have you wanting to dance all night long.

When & Where: November 17-19 at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr, Vancouver,

Cost: $99

Harry Styles Themed Experience Popup

A pop-up brunch and dinner experience dedicated to Harry Styles is set to take place this November. Ticket holders can expect a meal, a beverage, and full immersion in the world of Harry Styles, complete with the British pop icon’s music.

This event will feature games, trivia, and attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” in their finest Harry Styles-inspired attire (extra credit for mastering that James Dean daydream look in your eyes).

When & Where: November 18-19 at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Dr, Vancouver,

Cost: $55

The Hot Teas Turn Ten! – A Cappella Celebration

If you love a cappella, supporting local artists, and a great night of music and treats, this is the event for you. The Hot Teas are inviting you to celebrate a decade of singing (and drinking a lot of tea) together at their anniversary show on November 17th.

When & Where: November 17 from 7-8:30pm at Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30

Crossroads Cabaret & Burlesque

Crossroads Cabaret is a fully immersive vaudevillian experience to grant you your darkest desires. Come see the creatures of the darkness delight and amaze. Featuring burlesque, circus, magic and more! This is a 19+ only event taking place this Friday only.

When & Where: November 17 from 7-9pm at ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Cost: $40-55

Where Are All My Relations? Free film screening and panel discussion (Free)

Lu’ma Native Housing and BC Housing are hosting the world premiere of Joseph Kafka’s film, Where Are All My Relations? Stories of Indigenous Homelessness in B.C.

This free screening will take you on a journey across the province to explore the struggles and triumphs of Indigenous Peoples, communities, and service providers as they fight to build a place to call home. The film will be followed by a panel discussion.

When & Where: November 19 from 1-4pm at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Go Holiday Shopping

As the holiday season approaches, the sweet scent of hot spiced apple juice fills the air, and toes begin to tap to bouncy Christmas tunes. And so the holiday shopping season has also begun. Here are a few fun spots to check out this winter season

The Christmas Store at Potters – Located in South Surrey, this is Western Canada’s Largest Christmas Store with an impressive array of festive decor.

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage -This home-grown holiday shop in Abbotsford is must see place for any Yuletide lovers celebrating the joy of Christmas.

There are also a number of Christmas Markets going on from now until the end of December. You can check out our full guide here. Winter Treasures Artisan Market (Nov 15-Dec 20) Free admission Marpole Museum & Historical Society Christmas Fair (Nov 18) Oakdale Christmas Craft Fair (Nov 18) Free admission Swedish Christmas Market (Nov 18-19) Free admission Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market (Nov 18-19) Free admission



Got Craft Holiday Market

The Got Craft Holiday Market returns to the Croatian Cultural Centre in East Vancouver weekend. Featuring 95+ small businesses, food trucks, a newly expanded mini makers area with kidpreneuers aged 16 years and under, and swag bags for the first 50 attendees through the doors each day.

When & Where: November 18-19 from 10am – 5 pm at the Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $5

Catch a Game

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Saturday, Nov 18 from 7 pm at Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Saturday, Nov 18 from 7 pm at Rogers Arena, Vancouver Vancouver Giants vs. Prince George Cougers: Friday, Nov 17 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Friday, Nov 17 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp Vancouver Giants vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Friday, Nov 18 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Friday, Nov 18 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp BONUS: Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ legendary goalie Kirk McLean: November 20 from 3-5 pm at BCLIQUOR, 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Last Weekend: Bear Creek Lights (Free)

Back for another year, the popular mesmerizing light displays will once again light up the trails at Bear Creek, and the best part is, you can visit for free.

The event runs for 2 weeks at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, with the exception of Remembrance Day (November 11). Admission is free but note that tickets are required on hand for entry, and they are selling out fast.

When & Where: November 3 – November 17 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey

Cost: Free (pre-registration is required)

Ongoing Things To Do

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

Moss Art Exhibition (Free)

“MOSS AFFAIR” is a free Moss Art exhibition at the Hycroft Manor by the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.

Come and explore an exhibition where you can experience the beauty of nature in your own home. It features artistic moss installations and frames created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Anna Vagramova.

When & Where: November 8 – December 5 at the Gallery at the Hycroft Manor, 1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, November 18 – The Land Before Time – 35th Anniversary

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

This weekend will be the last weekend of the season at Twilight Theatre. It has also been revealed that next year will be their last, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs. So make sure to check it out if you have time.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing

Friday: Elf & A Christmas Story

Saturday: The Grinch & Planes, Trains, Automobiles

Sunday: The Polar Express & Christmas Vacation

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.