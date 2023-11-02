Find Enchanting Holiday Treasures at Glenda’s Christmas Cottage

As the holiday season approaches, the sweet scent of hot spiced apple juice fills the air, and toes begin to tap to bouncy Christmas tunes. What better place to experience these delights than at Glenda’s Christmas Cottage.

The home-grown holiday shop is must see place for any Yuletide lovers celebrating the joy of Christmas.

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage 2023

Entering its 35th anniversary with enchanting charm, Glenda’s Christmas Cottage greets you right away with a festive red front door. Inside the boutique you’ll find dazzling collections of Christmas ornaments sure to check off gift ideas on your list.

Celebrate the warm, elegant and earthy touches of sage green with a woodland Santa figure. Or go for the glitter with luxurious champagne colored gold balls. Or tap into the rustic comfort of antique white metal snowflakes.

Glenda’s also carries highly popular Christmas collectibles such as Byers Choice Carollers, Authentic Dickens Village, Snowbabies, and more.

Don’t forget to grab a delectable mug of hot spiced apple juice to sip on while you browse!

The shop also hosts fun holiday events, including:

Dicken’s Village Celebration – November 2

Tree Decorating Class – November 24

Santa In The Country – November 25

Christmas Mat Painting Class – November 30

Christmas Picture Painting Class – December 6

Whether its to decorate your fireplace with a snow globe, or adorn your tree with lights that sparkle, Glenda’s Christmas Cottage should be at the top of your list.

Event Details

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage is located on 4557 Mt Lehman Road in Abbotsford, BC. The store is open for both online and in-store shopping throughout the season.

In-store shopping begins on November 1 and runs until December 23. Online shopping is available now until January 30.

Store hours are:

Sunday: 12pm to 5pm

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am to 5pm

Wednesday: 10am to 5pm

Thursday: 10am to 5pm

Friday: 10am to 7:30pm

Saturday: 10am to 5pm

