Bring out the candy canes and presents – it’s time to board the North Pole Express!

As winter’s beauty envelops Squamish, adventurous families are invited to climb on the train to Santa’s workshop. Don’t miss this magical Christmas train ride full of family memories that will last a lifetime.

North Pole Express 2023

Santa’s trusted head of workshop, Marshall P. Bear needs your help! Hop on the North Pole Express and deliver Marshall’s much needed wrapping paper and bows!

The Railway Museum of BC’s annual and beloved Christmas train ride returns for 2023. Join the marvelous journey from the Polar Express Station to the North Pole in this family friendly adventure.

Warm your heart and soul as you meet jolly Christmas characters, eat delicious cookies and drink heavenly hot chocolate. Last but not least, Mr. and Mrs. Claus await families at the North Pole Station for festive photoshoots.

At the end of the journey, guests will take home a lovely commemorative bell.

Get your tickets early, as the event is very popular and sells out quickly each year!

Other Attractions

The Railway Museum of BC will host several other activities including:

A visit with Santa Claus

A ride on the Holiday Mini-Train

A Christmas Car Shop

Holiday Model Train displays

A 1910 Pacific Great Eastern Steam Engine

Arts and Crafts

Event Details

The North Pole Express runs on November 25-26, December 2-3, 9-10 & 16-17 at the Railway Museum of British Colombia in Squamish.

Saturday trains leave at 10am,12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Sunday trains leave at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.

Ticket rates range depending on package:

Coach Class Seats – Sold in pairs – $82.00/pr + GST

First Class Seats – Sold in pairs – $105.00/pr + GST. Comes with a choice of collectible, Station platform loading & unloading, tables on board.

Night Time Ride (Saturdays at 6pm) – Sold in pairs – $132.00/pr + GST. Comes with a choice of collectible.

All tickets include free parking and reserved seating.

