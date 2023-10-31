604 Now

Moss Art Exhibition

“MOSS AFFAIR” is a free Moss Art exhibition at the Hycroft Manor by the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.

Come and explore an exhibition where you can experience the beauty of nature in your own home. It features artistic moss installations and frames created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Anna Vagramova.

The event is free to attend, and there will be a reception held on Wednesday, November 8th, where attendees can meet the artist.

Reception: November 8th, at 6PM

Exhibition Dates: November 8th to December 5th, 2023

Address: 1489 McRae Avenue, Vancouver

Location

Gallery at the Hycroft Manor

1489 McRae Ave
Vancouver, BC V6H 1T7 + Google Map

  • Start Date

    November 8

  • End Date

    December 5

  • Tickets

    Free