Moss Art Exhibition
“MOSS AFFAIR” is a free Moss Art exhibition at the Hycroft Manor by the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.
Come and explore an exhibition where you can experience the beauty of nature in your own home. It features artistic moss installations and frames created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Anna Vagramova.
The event is free to attend, and there will be a reception held on Wednesday, November 8th, where attendees can meet the artist.
Reception: November 8th, at 6PM
Exhibition Dates: November 8th to December 5th, 2023
Address: 1489 McRae Avenue, Vancouver