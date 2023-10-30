604 Now
,

The Hot Teas Turn Ten! – A Cappella Celebration

a cappella vancouver hot teas

If you love a cappella, supporting local artists, and a great night of music and treats, this is the event for you.

The Hot Teas are inviting you to celebrate a decade of singing (and drinking a lot of tea) together at their anniversary show on November 17th.

 

The local a cappella group from Vancouver, is known for their great harmonies and exciting shows. Their passionate dedication to a cappella music makes them a special part of the city’s music scene.

Guests can expect great music, tasty snacks, drinks, and a medley of nerdy folks just living the dream.

The Hot Teas Turn Ten!

  • When: Friday, November 17th from 7:30 pm. (Doors open at 7)
  • Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street Vancouver
  • Cost: Tickets are $30, and you can get them online here.
Location

Heritage Hall

3102 Main Street (at 15th)
Vancouver, BC V5T 3G7 Canada + Google Map
Phone
(604) 879-4816

  • Date

    November 17

  • Time

    7:00 am - 8:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $30

More Info