Where Are All My Relations? Free film screening and panel discussion
Lu’ma Native Housing and BC Housing are hosting the world premiere of Joseph Kafka’s film, Where Are All My Relations? Stories of Indigenous Homelessness in B.C.
This free screening will take you on a journey across the province to explore the struggles and triumphs of Indigenous Peoples, communities, and service providers as they fight to build a place to call home. The film will be followed by a panel discussion.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore collaborative, culturally grounded, Indigenous-led approaches to create positive change for Indigenous Peoples experiencing homelessness.
Come together for a film event that will spark your imagination and light the pathway home. Watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89kvnB6IHeQ.
The screening will be taking place on Sunday, November 19th from 1-4pm.
Everyone is welcome and tickets are FREE. However, seats are limited, so RSVP online here, and if you cannot attend please cancel your ticket(s).