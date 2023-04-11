19 Fun Vancouver Spring Date Ideas That Wont Break The Bank

The sunshine and cherry blossoms we’ve been seeing lately can only mean one thing — spring has officially arrived. And that means it’s time to get out and about and make the most of the season.

Take your significant other on one of these spring date ideas in Metro Vancouver that won’t break the bank.

Spring Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Celebrate the flower season

Go for a romantic stroll hand-in-hand at one of Metro Vancouver’s most scenic gardens. North Vancouver’s Park & Tilford Gardens, the Rose Garden on Burnaby Mountain and the Nitobe Memorial Garden at UBC are just a few beautiful gardens you can explore this spring.

Walk amongst the cherry blossoms

No matter what is going on in Metro Vancouver, we can always count on the vibrant cherry blossoms to bloom and brighten up any day. So go for a stroll with the ultimate backdrop at one of the many spots in the region where these beautiful blossoms bloom. To make it easier for cherry blossom seekers, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival has launched a new interactive map to help you find cherry blossoms in your area.

Catch a movie for $2.99

Catch a flick at Cineplex for only $2.99 all of April. The deal is valid on Saturday mornings at all Cineplex locations across Canada. Be sure to check your local theatre’s website for screening times.

Eat at a food truck festival

Calling all couples who are foodies. What better way to spend time together than by exploring lots of different foods together. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a Burnaby Block Party in April and a Coquitlam Block Party in May. There are usually dozens of food trucks on-site to try, as well as live music.

Wander through a tulip field

Speaking of flowers, frolic in a field filled with them at one of the tulip festivals happening in the Fraser Valley this spring. The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is returning April 14 to May 14. It’s Canada’s largest tulip festival, covering 27 acres and showcasing more than 70 tulip varieties. The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is also returning on April 19th.

Indulge during Filippino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month this April. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavours and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. It’s happening at a variety of restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver. The event aims to promote the cuisine and culture of the Philippines while supporting local businesses.

Attend a festival or parade

Going to a festival or parade together is a fun (and affordable) date idea to take advantage of this spring. The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is back this year on April 22. Organizers say it’s the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world, with approximately 500,000 people attending each year. It’s been cancelled the last few years due to COVID-19.

Explore the Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return on April 28 with a Summer Wonderland theme. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. As per usual, it will be running Friday through Sunday until October next to River Rock Casino Resort.

Peruse North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

The Shipyards Night Market will once again feature live music on The Stage at Shipbuilders Square, the patio pop-up beverage garden, food trucks, and a splash park for kids of all ages every Friday from May 12 to September 15.

Go mini golfing

Mini golf dates are the best because they offer hours of entertainment for less than $20 per person. Some popular spots include Stanley Park Pitch and Putt and West Coast Mini Putt in Richmond that offers glow in the dark putting.

Visit the infamous rude Karen’s Diner

The diner with deliberately rude staff is in Vancouver this Spring. Karen’s Diner is known for their absurd and unique environment full of laughter, banter, and top-notch American diner-style grub. Infamous for their terrible service, it is rated #1 by Karen herself. The pop-up experience in Vancouver will be available from May 13 to 21 at the Zawa Restaurant on Commercial Drive. Although, they may stick around for longer if there is high demand for their uniquely rude service.

Go for a tandem bike ride along Stanley Park

As the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work. So rent out a tandem bike and cycle in unison along the iconic Stanley Park Seawall. It’s the perfect date activity for a sunny spring day.

Have a water adventure

Make the most out of living in Vancouver by having an adventure on the water. Granville Island’s False Creek and North Vancouver’s Deep Cove are fun spots to go paddleboarding or kayaking.

Take a hike

Get some exercise in and hit the trails. The popular Quarry Rock trail in Deep Cove has finally reopened and it offers stunning views of Indian Arm and beyond. For more options, check out some easy hikes that even the laziest of couples will love.

Play on a playground

Act like kids again by playing on a playground together. Playgrounds and Vancouver go hand-in-hand, so there are ample parks and fun playscapes across the city.

Explore a neighbouring city

There’s so much to see and do outside of your city. Head to the bustling fisherman’s village of Steveston in Richmond for a romantic walk on the boardwalk. Or dig into one of the best brunch spots Langley has to offer.

Have a romantic picnic by a waterfall

Up your picnic game by taking your picnic to a waterfall. There are lots of easily accessible waterfalls within an hour of Vancouver, including Norvan Falls, Crystal Falls, Shannon Falls and Cypress Falls.

Go berry picking

Hit the berry fields and get to work picking some delicious strawberries, blackberries and more. Some of the most popular places to do this are Krause Berry Farms in Langley and Maan Farms in Abbotsford.

Watch the sunset together

When all else fails, nothing beats just watching the sunset together. There’s lots of awesome spots in Metro Vancouver to take in the sunset, including White Rock, Sunset Beach, Queen Elizabeth Park and Burnaby Mountain.