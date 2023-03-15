With Spring comes Spring flowers and Spring showers. The result of that are beautiful gardens full of colour and life.

Throughout Metro Vancouver, we are fortunate enough to have a number of gardens worth checking out. Some are well known but you may have never visited, while others are secret locations commonly only visited by residents of that city.

We are rounding up our favourite ones for you to explore this Spring.

How many have you been to?

Metro Vancouver Gardens Worth Exploring

Park & Tilford Gardens, North Vancouver

Escape to a peaceful oasis that has 8 interconnecting gardens within. It is a bit of a hidden or secret treasure, located right by the Park and Tilford Shopping Centre.

UBC Botanical Garden – Vancouver

Known for its botanicals, this garden also has amazing views of the ocean and mountains. The natural backdrop combined with the gardens makes it a stunning location.

Nitobe Memorial Garden at UBC – Vancouver

This is a traditional Japanese garden with an authentic tea house, created for a sense of harmony with nature. It is very authentic and created in memory of Dr. Inazō Nitobe’s dream of crossing the Pacific and sharing Japanese culture in the West. Combined with the cherry blossoms and you almost feel like you’re in Japan for the weekend.

The Rose Garden – Burnaby Mountain

A rose lovers dream, this garden has 900 bushes of various varieties of roses. Not only are the colours and blooms beautiful, but it’s also incredibly fragrant.

Century Gardens, Deer Lake Park – Burnaby

Amongst popular Deer Lake Park, these gardens were initially made for the Fairacres estate, which is now the Burnaby Visual Arts Centre. It’s lined with numerous varieties of flowers and colours.

Queens Park Rose Garden – New Westminster

This park has a wide number of attractions from the playground to recreation sports to splash pad and dog area. However, one of the large features includes a cultivated area for various plants and large mature trees. As a result, there are many beautiful trails you can explore.

Minoru Park – Richmond

Minoru Park is a popular Richmond location with a mini chapel, pond and gardens. It’s full of charm and has become a popular spot for wedding photos as a result. Richmond is a great spot for picturesque parks and even for viewing cherry blossoms.

Centennial Rose Garden – Coquitlam

Over 800 roses in the garden and blooming from March to November, this area is a well-known spot for tourists, as well as for events (during non-pandemic times).

Inspiration Garden, Town Centre Park – Coquitlam

Located in Town Centre, this garden was created to inspire, connect and support gardeners in the community. The result is a special area that is well kept and beautiful.

Darts Hill Garden Park – Surrey

Reopening April 1st, this garden does require an admission, however it’s worth it. It spans 7.5 acres and has taken 75 years to cultivate and grow to what it is today. It is an award-winning orchard and truly unique garden.

Holland Gardens Park – Surrey

Fairly new, as far as parks and gardens go, this Surrey garden has florals as well as a “blooming river” water feature that makes it soothing and beautiful.

