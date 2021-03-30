People Are Loving The New Spring Bubbles + Umbrellas in Vancouver

Have you checked out the spring bubbles or umbrellas displays in Vancouver?
These displays are bringing some cheer, joy, and great photo opps for those that have stopped to catch a glimpse. The umbrellas are located in Yaletown, at Bill Curtis Square, just behind the skytrain station. It’s a display of open umbrellas in the sky, similar to an installation made a few years ago, and a fitting display for Raincouver.
There are also large “Bubbles” spread all across Downtown Vancouver. These are vibrant lit-up giant bubbles that are mesmerizing passer-bys.
Vancouver Umbrellas & Bubbles
