Vancouver Auto Show 2024
The Vancouver International Auto Show is making a much-anticipated return after a 4-year break!
The event’s return promises a fresh and reimagined format, featuring the support of top industry manufacturers.
The most popular automotive event in Western Canada, the Vancouver International Auto Show | ELEVATE Automotive Experience, finally returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20-24, 2024
Leading global manufacturers will be onsite showcasing the hottest new models and trends, with the latest design and technology innovations.
It will also showcase ultimate supercars and exotic vehicles with brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, McLaren and Porsche on display in the ballroom area of the spectacular Vancouver Convention Centre West.
The 2024 event will also introduce a redesigned format that prioritizes an improved consumer experience. Visitors can explore cutting-edge, eco-friendly electric vehicles, alongside lifestyle features and commercial vendors that embody the automotive culture.
The Vancouver Auto Show | ELEVATE Automotive Experience is owned and operated by the New Car Dealers Association of BC.
Event Details
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Dates & Times:
- Wednesday, March 20; 12:00pm – 9:30pm
- Thursday, March 21; 10:00am – 9:30pm
- Friday, March 22; 10:00am – 9:30pm
- Saturday, March 23; 10:00am – 9:30pm
- Sunday, March 24; 10:00am – 6pm
Costs:
Wednesday / Thursday: 1 Day Pass
- Adult (ages 13-64) Valid Wednesday OR Thursday ONLY = $19.50
- Senior (ages 65+) / Student (Valid ID Required) = $14.50
- Child (ages 7-12) – Must be accompanied by an adult = $6.00
- Family Pass – 2 Adults & 2 Children (7-12) = $39.00
Friday / Saturday : 1 day Pass
- Adult (ages 13-64) Valid Wednesday OR Thursday ONLY = $21.50
- Senior (ages 65+) / Student (Valid ID Required) = $15.50
- Child (ages 7-12) – Must be accompanied by an adult = $6.00
- Family Pass – 2 Adults & 2 Children (7-12) = $44.00
