5 Easy-Access Hikes With Waterfalls Within an Hour from Vancouver

There’s no better way to cap off a hike than by chasing waterfalls.

Soak up the beauty on these hiking trails with waterfall views all within an hour’s drive from Vancouver. With so much lush wilderness to explore just outside our city—we should get out there more often.

Hiking Trails With Waterfall Views

Norvan Falls

Nestled in North Vancouver, these falls are just 45-minutes away from downtown Vancouver. The intermediate hike is in the serene Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and has over 14-kms of trails to discover.

Crystal Falls

These wondrous waterfalls can be found near Coquitlam, just 45-minutes outside the city. The easy 7-km trail takes about two hours to complete round trip. Wander through the dense forest full of lush trees before stumbling across the cascading falls. As of February, 2021 “No Trespassing” signs have been placed along the trail as the route to Crystal Falls passes through private property. There are alternative hikes nearby, please plan ahead before going.

Kennedy Falls

Drive just 35-minutes from downtown to find this North Vancouver gem. The intermediate hike takes about 5-hours to complete covering 10-kms of trail round trip. The spectacular Kennedy Falls is a stunning sight to see after a rugged hike in the back country.

Shannon Falls

At 55-minutes outside the city, this place is a must visit. Shannon Falls is in the scenic Squamish and is the perfect escape from the bustling city life even just for the day. Enjoy a nice hike while listening to the rushing falls crashing down below.

Cypress Falls

Go for a day trip and visit these beautiful falls on the North Shore, just 30-minutes from Vancouver. The easy 3-km trail takes 1.5-hours to complete round trip. Go forest bathing and then marvel at the gorgeous falls for awhile.

