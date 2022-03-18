Kick Off Spring With The 10 Best Hikes In The Fraser Valley

Get outdoors and explore all the Fraser Valley has to offer.
You don’t have to travel to the North Shore to get in a good hike and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature.
Fraser Valley Hikes
Abbotsford
Abby Grind: The steep 4-km trek is Abbotsford’s version of the Grouse Grind. There’s an elevation gain of 330-metres and it takes about 1.5 hours to complete round-trip. The scenic viewing point at the top makes it all worth it in the end.
Chilliwack
Teapot Hill: An easy but whimsical nature trail with abandoned teapots located throughout. It’s an easy 5-km walk near Cultus Lake that offers incredible views.
Bridal Veil Falls: At less than 1-km this is a very easy little nature trail with breathtaking views of the cascading waterfall.
Elk Mountain: Once you reach the top you will be rewarded with stunning views of Chilliwack, Cultus Lake and the surrounding areas of the Fraser Valley. The 7-km hike has an elevation gain of 800-metres and takes about 4-hours to complete.
Vedder Ridge Trail: This route travels along the west side of Cultus Lake to the top of Vedder Mountain. The 9-km route takes about 3.5-hours to complete but offers unsurpassed views once you reach the top.
Lindeman Lake: A serene hidden gem that you must explore. The 3.4-km route takes you uphill to both Lindeman and Greendrop Lakes. It takes about 2-hours to complete and has an elevation gain of 300-metres.
Hope
Flood Falls: Bask in the beauty of the absolutely stunning waterfalls during this easy 1-km hike in Hope.
Othello Tunnels (CURRENTLY CLOSED): The tunnels are filled with history and make for a peaceful walk just east of Hope. The 3.5-km trail takes you through a series of tunnels and bridges over the Coquihalla River.
Harrison
Harrison Grind: Much like the Grouse Grind and the Abby Grind, this is a steep hike but it leads to stunning views of Harrison Lake. The 7-km trek takes about 6-hours to complete and has an elevation gain of 620-metres.
Spirit Trail: The magical little nature trail has dozens of beautifully hand-crafted masks located through out. Discover them all as you walk along this easy 1-km loop.
Looking for more adventures? Check out the second largest hot springs in Canada or go chase waterfalls on Vancouver Island.
