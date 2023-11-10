“Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice”, said Robert Frost in his famous poem “Fire and Ice.”

He was referring to literal fire and ice, but nonetheless his poem highlights the poetry of the relationship between fire and ice. And it’s a relationship that can be experienced and felt most thoroughly in a place like Liard River Hot Springs, especially in the dead of winter.

RELATED: Wondrous Winter Escapes Worth Exploring In British Columbia

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park was established in 1957. It now features a campground, as well as a “Hanging Gardens Trail”, on top of the second-largest hot spring in Canada.

The 1,082-acre park is located within a lush boreal forest, in Northern British Columbia, in the Liard River community near Fort Nelson.

The waters of the Alpha Pool hover between 42°C and 52°C, and it’s open year-round. (There was also a Beta Pool, but it was permanently closed due to bear activity.)

An approximately 980-ft boardwalk passes through the forest, leading to the pool. In addition, nearby facilities include a change-house and a composting toilet.

The surrounding forest is home to a diverse plant community, as well as several mammal and bird species. Hence, why it’s sometimes referred to as the “Tropical Valley.”

A seasonal day-use fee of $5 is collected for adults, with annual passes at $10 for adults and $20 for families. From April 1 to October 31, there is a day-use fee of $5 for adults, $3 for children or $10 for families. Fees are payable in cash only at the park.

Camping at the park can be reserved through Discover Camping, and are accepted at a first-come, first-served basis.

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park

Location: 75100-81198 Alaska Hwy, Northern Rockies B, BC.

More Information: on their website