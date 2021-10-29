Wondrous Winter Escapes Worth Exploring In British Columbia

British Columbia is the ultimate destination because there’s plenty of things to do and places to explore every season of the year.

Winter is no exception—with a plethora of cozy spots to visit and use up those vacation days. Here’s a handful of winter escapes to add to your bucket-list.

Wondrous Winter Escapes Worth Exploring In BC

Spa & Ski Getaway, Whistler

The scenic drive to Whistler is a beautiful sight to see, especially in the Winter months. Reset your mind, body and soul at the luxurious Scandinave Spa. When it’s covered in snow, it’s even more magical than usual. Dip into the hot baths, relax in the sauna or sit by the fire to keep warm—all while taking in the wilderness surrounding you. After a not-so-tough day at the spa, hit up the village for some delicious eats. There’s plenty of other things to do if you love skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking or want to soak up the views from the Peak to Peak gondola.

Cozy Cabin in the Woods, Manning Park

The stunning park has over 70,844 hectares of lush greenery, jagged snow-capped mountain peaks, pristine lakes and wondrous meadows. Manning Park Resort is a favourite for those travelling in the area, with a variety of accommodations including cabins and chalets. There’s plenty of Winter activities keep you busy like: tobogganing, snowshoeing, ice skating and visiting their epic polar coaster snow tubing park.

Tiny House, Sunshine Coast

The smaller the place, the cozier. Book this pint-sized accommodation in Robert’s Creek—nestled in between Gibsons and Sechelt. Just a short ferry ride away from Vancouver, this is the ultimate weekend getaway, even when it’s chilly outside. Read a book in the tiny cabin, wander the nature trails, or go for a meal at the popular Gumboot Restaurant.

Hot Springs, Ainsworth

In the heart of the Kootenay Mountains region, the Ainsworth Hot Springs Resort is the ultimate retreat. The historic hot springs pools and cave are known for their “healing powers” since its inception in the 1930s. Besides basking in the mineral waters and unwinding—there’s lots of natural beauty and scenic views to take in.

Storm Watching, Tofino

Tofino isn’t just for the Summer months, it’s also a popular spot to storm watch in the Winter. Explore the pristine Vancouver Island’s rugged coast with a visit in Winter to take in the forceful gusts of wind and the crashing waves. The Wickannish Inn is the perfect place to stay if you love storm watching. Full rain gear is provided to all guests, or you can just sit back and relax by the fireplace while looking on at the storm outside.

Is there anything we missed? Share your B.C. winter escapes with us in the comments below!

