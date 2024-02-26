27+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This March

With Spring being just around the corner, that means more sunny days, blooming flowers, and fun in and around Metro Vancouver!

From car shows to food events, and spring blooms, there is something for everyone to do. So get inspired and plan those Spring Break activities early!

Things To Do In Vancouver This March

Bite of Burnaby (Mar 1-31)

This food festival runs for the whole month of March, and celebrates the diverse culinary scene of the Burnaby area. The festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of delicious dishes from around the world, with food vendors serving up everything from authentic Korean barbecue to classic Canadian poutine.

In addition to the delicious food, Bite of Burnaby also features live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere that brings the community together for a day of fun and excitement.

When & Where: March 1st-31st at restaurants all over Burnaby, check out their website for more information.

Art Gallery Free Entry (Mar 1) Free

The Vancouver Art Gallery is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: March 1 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (pre-registration is recommended)

17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival (Mar 1-3)

he 17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival serves as a gathering for Indigenous artists to unite, exchange, and bolster each other while commemorating their vibrant artistic traditions.

Through the participation of guest artists from both national and international realms, the festival has established connections with a worldwide Indigenous dance community. The three-day celebration will showcase a series of performances. You can check out their full schedule here.

When & Where: March 1-3

Cost: Varies

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Spring Concert (Mar 2)

Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening as the internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso, Trace Bundy, returns to the Lower Mainland!

A guitar virtuoso and cross-genre musician, Trace Bundy has been captivating fans around the world with his unforgettable live performances.

When & Where: March 2 from 7:30 – 9:30 pm at the KPU Langley Auditorium, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: $25

BC Bike Show (Mar 2-3)

The BC Bike Show guarantees an amazing day for cycling enthusiasts! Discover the newest bikes and exclusive deals from top cycling brands and retailers, test your skills on our track, witness thrilling aerial stunts at the Big Air Jump Jam.

Gain insights into trending cycling destinations, engage with pro riders, receive expert tips, and so much more!

When & Where: March 2 from 10am – 6pm and March 3 from 10am – 5 pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre (East Building)

Cost: $14-$20

Vancouver Cocktail Week (Mar 3-10)

In its third year, Vancouver Cocktail Week is taking over the city and will be a toast to the art of the cocktail, and so much more.

Choose from 40+ unforgettable cocktail experiences at Vancouver Cocktail Week: from cocktail-paired dinners to seminars, to guest shifts, and everything in between, there is an event for every cocktail lover.

When & Where: March 3-10 at various participating spots all over the city

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Wine Festival (Ending Mar 3)

The 45th edition of the Vancouver International Wine Fest is set to return. As one of Canada’s largest wine festivals, the event usually gathers tens of thousands of visitors during its week-long run.

This year’s focus will be on Italian wines, with 71 out of the 149 participating wineries presenting an array of delightful wines from across the Italian countryside.

When & Where: Feb 24 – Mar 3 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Varies per tasting

Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink (Ending March 3)

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is only available for a little longer. This free for all event has been opened since December, and will finally be coming to an end this month. The unique skating experience allows you to see the skyline of the city, making the experience extra special.

When & Where: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Monster Jam (Mar 3-10)

Monster Jam is set to return to Vancouver this March, with the exciting event taking place at the Pacific Coliseum at PNE. This year’s event features some of the most impressive monster trucks in the world taking the center stage.

The event features a variety of competitions, and fans will be treated to the sight of some of the biggest and most impressive monster trucks in the world.

When & Where: March 8-10 at the Pacific Coliseum 100N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$100

HORI7ONS: Immersive Digital Art Experience (March 7-10)

Dive into the digital future with Hori7ons, an exciting four-day art show in Vancouver, brought to you with the support of Adobe!

This event is a unique mix of art and technology, showcasing the works of seven amazing local artists. They’ve used everything from film and 3D animation to AI to bring their visions to life, creating an experience that will pull you right into their imagined worlds.

When & Where: March 7-10 from 7-9pm at The Kent 264 Cambie St, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$75

Festival du Bois (Mar 8-10)

The festival showcases concerts featuring French-Canadian, folk, and world music, along with family-friendly entertainment. Additionally, participants can enjoy workshops, indulge in French-Canadian cuisine, and partake in various other enjoyable activities.

When & Where: March 8-10 at Mackin Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Friday opening night free, $33.50 per day

Taste of the Tri-Cities (Ending Mar 10)

Launched in 2021, Tri-Local’s Taste of the Tri-Cities is an annual food and drink festival designed to highlight the amazing restaurants, eateries, pubs, breweries, distilleries and cafes in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.

This year, there are over 50 local business participating, you can see the full list online here.

When & Where: All over the Tri-cities from February 16 – March 10

Cost: Varies

CelticFest Vancouver (Mar 14-17)

Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Celtic music, dance and culture at CelticFest Vancouver, the largest annual celebration of its kind in Western Canada.

On March 15, you can also gather for a free, all-ages community festival filled with music, dance, food, drinks and a family zone – just in time for St. Paddy’s Day.

When & Where: A number of events from March 14-17 all over Vancouver, and Festival on March 16 from 10am – 9pm at Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Events varies, Festival is Free

Cypress Mountain Brewski Fest (Mar 16-17)

Cypress Mountain’s renowned tasting event is back! Local vendors will be on the patio offering ciders, seltzers, craft beer, and non-alcoholic choices for guests to sample.

While the patio and food outlets are open to all ages, the tasting adventure is exclusively for those 19 and older. Bring your ID, secure your wristband, and savor the flavorful fun!

When & Where: March 16-17 from 12-5pm at Downhill Patio, Cypress Mountain

Cost: TBA

Free Spring Break Activities at The Museum of Surrey (Mar 19-28) FREE

This spring break, the Museum of Surrey promises families a memorable and cost-free adventure. From LEGO® wonders to coding exploration, the museum has curated an array of activities to captivate young minds.

Along with their Lego Exhibit they will also be offering special activities from Code Ninja (March 19-20) and Brick Connections (March 26-28) for a fun-filled week of fun and education.

When & Where: March 19-28 from 10am – 1 pm at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Vancouver International Auto Show (Mar 20-24)

The Vancouver International Auto Show is making a much-anticipated return after a 4-year break!

As the most popular automotive event in Western Canada, the event will feature leading global manufacturers will be onsite showcasing the hottest new models and trends, with the latest design and technology innovations.

When & Where: March 20-24 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Noah Kahan – March 26

Noah Kahan, an American singer-songwriter, inked a deal with Republic Records in 2017. His breakout track, “Hurt Somebody,” attained gold status in the United States and made waves in various international music charts. His Vancouver show has been listed as sold out, so those lucky enough to grab tickets will definitely enjoy his show this March at Rogers Arena.

When & Where: March 26 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tim McGraw – March 27

Samuel Timothy McGraw, an American country artist, songwriter, record producer, and actor, has unveiled 16 studio albums, with 10 of them reaching the top spot on the Top Country Albums charts. Scheduled for a tour across Canada and America, he’s set to include Vancouver in his lineup this March.

When & Where: March 27 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cherry Blossom Food Festival (Mar 29 – Apr 25)

Vancouver’s most popular festival is set to return this March. Every year, the festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city.

The festival starts in Spring, and features over 41,000 blossoming cherry trees. These trees were all originally gifted from Japan, dating back to the 1930’s. Today, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival inspires the “coming out of hibernation” with a month long of free public events.

The exact bloom times depends on the weather conditions.

When & Where: March 29 – April 25 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free to see – events varies

Super Smash Brother Tournament – Battle of BC 6 (Mar 29-31)

Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular video games in the world, and fans of the game are in for a treat with the upcoming tournament taking place in Vancouver.

The tournament will feature players from all over Vancouver and from around the world. As well as attracting hundreds of fans, all eager to watch their favorite players battle it out for the championship title.

When & Where: March 29 -31 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building

Cost: From $35

Burnaby’s Popular Mini Train Reopens (Mar 29)

The popular mini train, which is located at Confederation Park in North Burnaby, opened early for the season this year.

Passengers can expect a fun and scenic 10-minute, 2-mile outdoor ride through the woods, complete with bridges, tunnels, crossovers, and spirals. In addition, the site features a mini museum, a concession stand, and ample outdoor space suitable for picnics and children’s parties.

When & Where: Reopens March 29 at Burnaby Central Railway, 120 North Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby Cost: $4.50 per ride

Easter Long Weekend (Mar 29 – April 1)

This year, Easter Sunday lands on March 31st, there will be tons of festivities taking place all over Metro Vancouver for the occasion.

Ongoing Things To Do

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, March 2 – Barbie

Saturday, March 9 – Trolls Band Together

Saturday, March 16 – Peppa’s Cinema Party

Saturday, March 23 – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Saturday, March 30 – Hop

March Break Movies

Nimona

Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Peppa’s Cinema Party

The Smurfs Party

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Catch a Game

The Canucks’ NHL season continues at Rogers Arena. It has been an exciting season, this is the perfect winter activity to enjoy with your friends and family.

The Vancouver Giants is also continuing their season at the Langley Event Centre with affordable tickets to enjoy games every weekend.

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.