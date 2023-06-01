43 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 2-4)

Things are starting to heat up for the first weekend of June, and we’re talking about the weather and things to do in Vancouver!

Temperatures are supposed to be hitting up to 28°C this weekend, so it is the perfect time to go out and enjoy the sunshine.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Hats Off Day: Burnaby’s Annual Out of this World Party

Burnaby’s popular annual event “Hats Off Day” parade and festival returns this weekend and it is expected to be out of this world. This year’s theme “Outer Space” encourages attendees to bring their space suits and explore the galactic festivities. This huge FREE party is anticipated to have over 50,000 visitors.

When & Where: June 3 on Hastings Street from Boundary Rd to Gamma Ave, Burnaby

Go for a dip at Kitsilano Pool

Vancouver’s only saltwater pool is finally making a splashing return this weekend. It joins the list of Vancouver pools and splash parks that are reopening for the season. The opening of the popular pool has been repeatedly delayed due to significant storm damage in 2021. Two-and-a-half-hour sessions will be available throughout the day, and you can secure your spot by booking in advance online.

When & Where: June 4 at 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver

Surrey Block Party Food Truck

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is going to be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey this weekend. Attendees can expect great food, a beer garden, live entertainment and a market featuring local goods.

When & Where: June 3-4 at the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Grounds, 6050 176 Street, Surrey

Halal Ribfest

Indulge in a mouthwatering array of traditional southern barbecue dishes. This includes Dino beef ribs, short ribs, brisket, and more – all 100% Halal. Alongside the delectable food, the festival will host local vendors, carnival games, pop-up market and a kids zone. The event is taking place at Holland Park in Surrey. Entry tickets are currently on sale for $9.64 (food not included).

When & Where: June 2-4 at Holland Park,13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey

Playland Reopens

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, is set to reopen its gates on June 3rd. Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games.

When & Where: June 3 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Live Basketball Returns: Vancouver Bandits VS. The Calgary

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is officially back for the Spring and Summer season this weekend. Previously known as the Fraser Valley Bandits, the team has rebranded under new ownership to bring you an even more exciting experience as the Vancouver Bandits.

The 2023 squad features players hailing from the NBA G League and esteemed NCAA programs such as Duke, Michigan State, and South Carolina. Prepare to be blown away by their skill, athleticism, and teamwork as they strive for greatness on the court.

When & Where: June 3 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

BC Cider Festival

Be part of the 4th annual BC Cider Festival, which is a unique tasting event happening in North Vancouver. It will feature 30+ cideries from BC, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The event takes place at The Pipe Shop and tickets are $75 and includes tasting samples.

When & Where: June 3 at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Grab a treat at Lee’s Donut Pop-up in Burnaby

Vancouver’s popular mom and pop donut shop, Lee’s Donuts, is opening a pop-up shop at Lougheed Mall this Saturday, June 3!

Get ready to taste mouth-watering treats that have been delighting sweet tooths since 1979. With a huge selection of donuts, there’s something for every foodie, including our personal favorite, the chocolate Bavarian donut.

When & Where: June 3 – November 30 at Lougheed Mall – upper floor across from the food court, 9855 Austin Ave., Burnaby

Vancouver Art Gallery Free Entry Friday

The Vancouver Art Gallery recently launched a new program where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: June 2 at the Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

West Van Community Festival

Discover the vibrant spirit of West Vancouver at the West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest (formerly Bridge Festival). This two-day extravaganza is a celebration with music, international dancers, an international lounge with food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. The festival takes place on Friday, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm and on Saturday 11 am to 9:30 pm.

When & Where: June 2-3 at the Ambleside Park, 1150 Marine Dr, West Vancouver

Steveston Spot Prawn Dine About in Richmond

Spot prawns are back at the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic Steveston Village. Dock sales are currently available until supplies last. You can also check out their Dine About event, where a number of participating restaurant’s will be featuring a main course or appetizer made from local spot prawns and other seafoods.

When & Where: June 1 – 18 at participating restaurants

Vancouver International Children’s Festival

This spring, the Vancouver International Children’s Festival will present both In-Person (located on Granville Island) and Online activities. A variety of shows, skits, and parties will be available for participation. Tickets for the shows begin at $12.50 and can be purchased online.

When & Where: May 30 – June 4 at Granville Island

Uncle Abe’s Dog Friendly Patio Re-opening Celebration

Vancouver’s dog-loving community has been eagerly waiting for this day – the return of Uncle Abe’s famous pooch-powered patio. The season will officially kicks off with a huge launch party sponsored by Powell Brewery. The event will be on Saturday from noon until 5 pm. The day promises to be a fun-filled event with free treats for pups, swag giveaways by Powell Brewery, and drink specials for humans.

When & Where: June 3 at Uncle Abe’s, 3032 Main St, Vancouver

Enjoy a Starbucks Deal

For all those coffee lovers, you can get a drink to share this weekend. From May 31st to June 2nd, customers can purchase a grande-sized (or larger) handcrafted drink and receive the second beverage for 50% off. Important: the promotion does not apply to hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages, or ready-to-drink beverages.

When & Where: May 31 – June 2 at participating Starbucks in Canada

Go by Bike Week

Vancouver is known for being a bike-friendly city, and this year their annual Bike Week returns. The week-long event will have group rides, webinars, and community celebration stations. Registered cyclists can also log their trips on their app to help generate data for improving future cycling conditions in Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

The Timber House Community Kick-off

Timber House is celebrating 25 amazing years in Port Royal. They will be hosting a full day of festivities this Saturday, featuring live music, fair games, goods from boutique retailers, and food from local vendors. Visitors will also be able to tour their Presentation Centre, three Designer Display Homes, and learn more about the exciting new community.

When & Where: June 3 at Timber House, 310 Salter Street, New Westminster

Doors Open Richmond

The 16th annual Doors Open Richmond returns this weekend to celebrate the cultural diversity and raises civic awareness by offering a look inside places of worship, cultural and civic centres, local businesses, museums and heritage sites.

This year there will be 39 sites participating, providing FREE behind-the-scenes access to some of Richmond’s most popular museums, artist studios, faith-based institutions, cultural organizations, food & beverage establishments, civic centres, and much more.

When & Where: June 3-4 all over Richmond

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Port Moody Night Market

This weekend, there will be a pop-up night market in Port Moody featuring over 50 local vendors. Attendees can also expect a variety of food, craft beer, live music entertainment, and games like boccee and giant Jenga. The market will run this Friday from 4 to 10 pm, and the entrance fee is $5 for visitors aged 12 and above.

When & Where: June 2 at the Site B Community Centre, 3012 Murray St, Port Moody

Frothy Top – The Drag Brunch Party

What do you get if you cross an Irish Pub with drag queens on a Saturday? An awesome drag brunch!

The Johnnie Fox Pub are proud to present the 3rd installment to their ground breaking drag brunch ‘Frothy Top – The Drag Brunch Party’, presented by What.The.Frock Productions.

When & Where: June 3 at the Johnnie Fox’s Irish Pub, 1601 Main St, Vancouver

Ardbeg Day

Calling all Ardbeggians and whisky fans to attend Ardbeg Day 2023, the ultimate global celebration of your favourite, peaty single malt Scotch. This year, they will be unveiling the new highly anticipated experimental limited-edition whisky, whisky that has been distilled without a purifier.

Following the distillery’s Planet Ardbeg comic launch last year, a dramatic new storyline in the series will also be revealed. So whisky lovers are invited to celebrate the theme of ‘Planet’ Ardbeg Day – where they can expect to be transported into Ardbeg’s mythical, graphic novel universe.

When & Where: June 3 at The Irish Heather Shebeen, 248 E Georgia St, Vancouver

Grand Opening: Fireplace and Outdoor Kitchen Showroom

Fireplaces By Cameron welcomes you to the Grand Opening celebration of our Fireplace and Outdoor Kitchen Showroom, at the Cameron Home Centre in Courtenay, BC. Visitors can expect tons of amazing outdoor living at this is a two day event, taking place from 9am – 5pm.

When & Where: June 2-3 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

VOKRA’S Walk For The Kitties

Vancouver Orphan Kitten Association (VOKRA) is holding our Walk for the Kitties – our largest fundraising event of the year! All funds raised will be used to support our cat rescue operations and we hope you will join us and help us reach our fundraising goal.

When & Where: June 4 at Jericho Beach Park, 3941 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver

Go moon gazing

The “full strawberry moon,” also known as the June full moon, is set to grace the skies of Vancouver on Saturday, June 3 at 8:41 p.m., as stated by timeanddate.com. Despite its name, the moon’s color is unrelated to its popular moniker.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the June moon acquired its name from the Algonquin tribes who recognized it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries. Traditionally, Native peoples would assign distinct names to each recurring full moon to signify the changing seasons.

Clear skies are anticipated by Environment Canada on Saturday night, providing optimal conditions for observing the full moon. No special equipment is required to view it, although cloudy weather may hinder locals from enjoying a clear glimpse of this celestial spectacle.

When & Where: June 3 in the sky

The Art of Drag

Drag is an artistic form of expression, and this new concept is bringing an artists perspective to it. This June, What.The.Frock Productions in collaboration with The Arts Factory presents to you ‘The Art of Drag’. Part gallery exhibition, part drag show. 100% Authentic.

When & Where: June 3 at The Arts Factory, 281 Industrial Ave, Vancouver

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to June 3 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians vs the Toronto Blue Jays

The Vancouver Canadians will be playing against the the Eugene Emeralds this weekend. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. There are also special themed events and giveaways each Sunday.

When & Where: June 4 at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City

Vancouver Whitecaps is nearing the finals. This weekend, they will be playing a home game against Sporting Kansas City. Be sure to tune in for a fun and exciting game.

When & Where: June 3 at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.

Ongoing Things To Do

Grab some all you can eat Wings

This Summer, St. Louis Bar & Grill is hosting the ultimate wing experience with their all-you-can-eat offer. The event ‘Wingsanity’, will be taking place for 2 months and only costs $23.99 per person. The popular wing chain is known for their epic wing with popular flavours like General Tao’s, smoked BBQ, Buffalo Ranch, and many more.

When & Where: May 30 – July 2 at St. Louis Bar & Grill, 815 Village Dr Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam

Take a hike on the Grouse Grind

Vancouver’s popular hiking trail, Grouse Grind has re-opened for the season. It is open daily from 7am-7pm. It is important to note though that downhill hiking is strictly prohibited. In order to descend, hikers will need to purchase a ticket for the Grouse Mountain Skyride.

When & Where: May 27 – Fall at Grouse Mountain

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Spring Awakening Musical

This is a Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of young adults in Germany in 1891 as they navigate their way through adolescence and discover their sexuality. It explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

When & Where: May 25 – June, 10 at The Shop Theatre, 8877 Selkirk St, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Explore 2 New & Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Friday, June 2- Tom & Jerry

Friday, June 16 – Ponyo – 15th Anniversary

Friday, June 23 – Mummies

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Little Mermaid and Super Mario Brothers

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.