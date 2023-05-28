Doors Open Richmond
The 16th annual Doors Open Richmond returns this spring as a free, in-person event on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Doors Open celebrates cultural diversity and raises civic awareness by offering a look inside places of worship, cultural and civic centres, local businesses, museums and heritage sites.
This year there will be 39 sites participating, providing FREE behind-the-scenes access to some of Richmond’s most popular museums, artist studios, faith-based institutions, cultural organizations, food & beverage establishments, civic centres, and much more.
Fun fact: Since launching in 2008, over 235,000 visitors have taken advantage of this free event and this year’s event marks the first that will be fully in-person since 2019.
Saturday, June 3, 10AM–4PM
- 39 Service Battalion & 12 Service Battalion Museum
- Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre
- Baha’i Community of Richmond
- BC Emergency Health Services—
- Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site (11am–3pm only)
- Eastern Catholic Church Richmond
- Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society (11am–3pm only)
- Lingyen Mountain Temple
- London Heritage Farm
- Richmond Caring Place Society
- Richmond Family Place Society(9:30–11:30am & 1–3:30pm only)
- Richmond Fire Rescue—Brighouse Fire Hall #1 (10am–2pm only)
- Richmond Ismaili Jamatkhana
- Richmond Jamia Mosque
- Richmond Photo Club Society NEW
- Richmond Public Library—Brighouse Library
- Richmond RCMP Community Policing Office (10am–2pm only)
- Richmond Youth Education Center NEW
- Sanduz Estate Wines
- Sea Island Heritage Society
- Steveston Buddhist Temple
- Steveston Japanese Language School NEW
- Steveston Tram
- SUCCESS Richmond Service Center (10am–1pm only)
- The Blue Cabin Floating Artist Residency (1–4pm only)
- Thrangu Monastery Canada
- Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko NEW (1–4pm only)
Sunday, June 4, 10AM–4PM
- 39 Service Battalion & 12 Service Battalion Museum
- Anar Persian Cuisine (1–4pm only)
- Baha’i Community of Richmond
- BC Emergency Health Services–South Richmond Station
- Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site (11am–3pm only)
- Eastern Catholic Church Richmond (1–4pm only)
- Lamajoun Armenian Restaurant (1–4pm only)
- Lingyen Mountain Temple
- London Farm
- Nanaksar Gurdwara Gursikh Temple (1–4pm only)
- Richmond Art Gallery (1–4pm only)
- Richmond Jamia Mosque
- Richmond Museum
- Richmond Public Library–Brighouse Library
- Richmond Youth Education Center NEW
- Sanduz Estate Wines
- Steveston Tram
- The Blue Cabin Floating ArtistResidency (1–4pm only)
- Moored at Imperial Landing DocksThrangu Monastery Canada (Tours at 10am and 2pm only)
- Turkish Canadian Society NEW (1–4pm only)
For more details on the event, you can visit their website here.
Please note that open hours vary for each site and some may require pre-registration.