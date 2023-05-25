VOKRA’S Walk For The Kitties
Vancouver Orphan Kitten Association (VOKRA) is holding our Walk for the Kitties – our largest fundraising event of the year! All funds raised will be used to support our cat rescue operations and we hope you will join us and help us reach our fundraising goal. Tickets are available here.
As a volunteer-driven non-profit, VOKRA relies on Walk for the Kitties to raise much-needed funds to help us rescue, heal and find forever loving homes for approximately 1,400 cats and kittens each year.
From pregnant and nursing mums to injured, abandoned and surrendered kitties, VOKRA has been there to help the residents of Vancouver for over 20 years. We have also played a key role in helping to reduce cat overpopulation through our Trap, Neuter and Release Program (TNR).
The event will include a fun 5k walk along beautiful Jericho Beach (starting near Foot of Discovery Street, West of Jericho Sailing Club). We will have lots of fun activities too, such as face painting for kids, kitty cupcakes and cookies, photos with our cat mascot and unique cat toys, cat mats, catnip and cat tee-shirts for sale.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, FirstMate and Canadian Olympian Natasha Wodak as this year’s walk Ambassador.