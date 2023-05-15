Frothy Top – The Drag Brunch Party
Q: What do you get if you cross an Irish Pub with drag queens on a Saturday?
A: An awesome drag brunch!
The Johnnie Fox Pub are proud to present the 3rd installment to their ground breaking drag brunch ‘Frothy Top – The Drag Brunch Party’, presented by What.The.Frock Productions.
You can expect Fun, laughs and good times!
Special Guests include Bibi SouPhresh, Bebo, Juicy Fruit and Peter Packer!
Bring all of your friends, heck-even your colleagues, this is an event that will create lasting memories.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, June 3 from 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Tickets are currently available online for $15 +tax.