Grand Opening: Fireplace and Outdoor Kitchen Showroom
Fireplaces By Cameron welcomes you to the Grand Opening celebration of our Fireplace and Outdoor Kitchen Showroom, at the Cameron Home Centre in Courtenay, BC.
This is a two day event, taking place on Friday June 2nd and Saturday June 3rd, from 9 AM – 5 PM.
Visitors can expect tons of amazing outdoor living appliances for you to try and buy including; BBQs, Smokers, Pizza Ovens, Grills, Fireplaces, & much. Everything you need for that epic Outdoor Kitchen!
Including onsite live Demonstrations for, Yoder offset wood smoker & Louisiana BBQ grill.
Fun for all the family!! Hamburgers and hot dogs by donation.
And it’s FREE.
You can learn more about this on their event website here.
Location: 1089 Braidwood Rd, Courtenay, BC
Event Promotions
10% OFF All in-stock items:
- Fireplaces
- Woodstoves
- Barbecues & Smokers
- Outdoor Kitchens.
Pizza Ovens for Sale
Ooni Karu 12
Wood & Charcoal
reg. $549 -> SALE: $399
Ooni Koda 12
Gas Powered
reg. $549 -> SALE $399
Ooni Koda 16
Gas Powered
reg. $829 -> SALE $699