The Art of Drag
Drag is an artistic form of expression, and this new concept is bringing an artists perspective to it.
This June, What.The.Frock Productions in collaboration with The Arts Factory presents to you ‘The Art of Drag’.
Part gallery exhibition, part drag show. 100% Authentic.
Art shown by Andrea Hooge, Kathryn McPhee, Matt Bowen, Taralee Guild, Aaron White, Jenn Brisson and Galactikitty.
Performances by Dee Monstrative, Ra, Justin Abit, Aria Reddy and your hostess for the night Phyllis Hull. A special surprise too – Magician Rob Teszka will be enchanting you with delicate charms.
We look forward to welcoming you and your discerning eye.
The event will be taking place Saturday June 3 from 8:00 – 10:00 pm. Tickets are currently available online for $30 +tax. Tickets can also be bought at the door for $45 +tax. However, it is recommended that you book in advance to avoid disappointment.