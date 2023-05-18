31 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (May 19-22)

Its going to be another beautiful weekend everyone, and there are so many things to do in Vancouver to keep us happy and entertained.

This long weekend is going to be slightly cooler than last weekend, which means it will actually be more fun and easier to be outside exploring our fun city.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Cloverdale Rodeo

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair just announced that they will finally be returning after 3 years. From thrilling bull riding to heart-stopping barrel racing, this event promises a wild ride of adrenaline-fueled excitement and cowboy spirit.

Tickets are currently being sold online for the 4 day event. General admission is $11.57, and ride passes are available for $42.44.

When & Where: May 19-22 at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds, 6050A 176th Street in Surrey

Royal Canadian International Circus

The Royal Canadian International Circus showcases elite circus artists from all around the world, performing mesmerizing and astounding stunts. This is the last weekend they will be performing in Metrown Vancouver. So this is your last chance to catch their show this season. Tickets are currently available for their shows at Lansdowne Mall.

When & Where: May 18-22 at the Lansdown Centre, 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Colour Fest Coquitlam

Diwali Fest is hosting their annual Holi festival this weekend. The Colour Fest celebrates the ancient Indian spring festival, Holi, which marks the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love, as well as a time of renewal and reconciliation.

The event will feature a variety of music and dance performances, a Colour Zone, and a South Asian Night Market. Tickets may still be available online for $12-23.

When & Where: May 20th at Town Centre Park 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival

This Saturday, Fort Langley Park will be transformed into the ultimate beer-lover’s paradise as Brewhalla makes its grand takeover. With an impressive lineup of over 30 craft beer vendors, attendees can indulge in a wide variety of refreshing brews. The event goes beyond beer, offering live music on two distinct stages, delectable offerings from food trucks, engaging field games, and an abundance of entertainment.

When & Where: May 20 at Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Karen’s Diner Pop-up

The Pop-up experience in Vancouver starts this weekend on Commercial Drive for 1 week (although they may stick around for longer if there is high demand for their uniquely rude service.)

Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable. Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she apparently won’t be taking any of your nonsense.

When & Where: May 13th-21st at the Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Jurassic World Live Tour: Vancouver

Embark on an extraordinary dinosaur escapade with the Jurassic World Tour. The show features a scenario where an island adventure going awry as a spine-chilling twist occurs. Dinosaurs breaks free, plunging the park into utter chaos. Join an intrepid group of scientists on a mission to expose a nefarious scheme and rescue Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from an impending tragedy.

When & Where: May 19-21 and May 26-28 at the Pacific Coliseum, 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Steveston Spot Prawn

The annual Spot Prawn season returns to Steveston for another year of celebration with a variety of events and activities. Starting this week, Wednesday May 17th, spot prawns will be brought into Fisherman’s Wharf daily, and can be purchased onsite or online. The festival will also be featuring dishes made by local restaurants starting June 1.

And the Granville Island festival will be later this month on May 28.

When & Where: May 17 – June 18 at Steveston 3800 Bayview Street, Richmond

Vandusen – All British Field Meet

The 36th edition of the Vancouver ABFM presented by HAGERTY, will be taking place this weekend. This highly anticipated event known as “The Greatest Show on British Wheels.” will be held at the picturesque VanDusen Botanical Garden. It’s a must-attend event for enthusiasts eager to celebrate the timeless beauty of British automobiles.

When & Where: May 20 at Vandusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Britannia Mine Museum – Mills 100 year event

To honor the remarkable milestone of “100 Years of Mill No. 3,” the Britannia Mine Museum presents a captivating feature exhibit housed within the Machine Shop, open until November 5th, 2023. Delve into the rich history and profound significance of Mill No. 3 as it served as the vibrant heart of the Britannia community. This exhibit showcases the technological advancements, historical significance, and enduring legacy of Mill No. 3, symbolizing its iconic status in the renowned Sea to Sky Corridor.

When & Where: May 20 – Nov 5 at the Britannia Mine Museum, 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

Super Smash Bros. is one of the most popular video games in the world, and fans of the game are in for a treat with the upcoming tournament taking place in Vancouver.

The tournament will feature players from all over Vancouver and from around the world. As well as attracting hundreds of fans, all eager to watch their favorite players battle it out for the championship title.

When & Where: May 19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF)

Join the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) at the Roundhouse Community Centre for an annual extravaganza dedicated to celebrating comics and their talented creators. With over 100 comic artists descending upon Vancouver during the Victoria Day long weekend, this free festival promises an immersive experience for comic enthusiasts of all ages.

When & Where: May 20-21 at the Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Life in Balance Concert Series by Gryphon and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra

Gryphon Development proudly presents Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra’s 20th Season Finale Concert at the University of British Columbia Chan Center.

With a vision of creating a balance in life and promoting artful living through its latest project, Marco Polo, Gryphon partners with Ken Hsieh, the conductor at VMO, to compose the theme song ‘Life in Balance’, which will be performed during the finale concert.

When & Where: May 19 at, UBC Chan Centre, 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

The Show by Emily Carr University

Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition this month. Known as The Show, it features works from over 350 graduating students from all five of its degree programs.

Their exhibit will be available from May 12-25, but they will also be hosting an opening night event on May 11 from 6–10 pm.

When & Where: May 11-25 at Emily Carr University, 520 E 1st Ave, Vancouver

Sound Palace 3

Sound Palace, a sonic and visual exploration of pop, electronica, jazz, composition, noise, video-music installation and projections, presents the third of six immersive events, led by curator and sound artist, Nancy Tam. Featuring Charlie Cooper, Jami Reimer, Alex Mah, c.o valenza, Chris Ross-Ewart

Sound Palace 3 takes place on the traditional and unceded territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations.

When & Where: May 20 at, VCC – Broadway Campus, 1155 E Broadway, Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders

On Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against the Seattle Sounders in an exciting MLS match at BC Place. Get ready to witness a thrilling showdown between these two rival teams as they battle it out on the field.

When & Where: May 20th at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Grand Opening Weekend for the Pleasant

After a challenging three-year journey filled with setbacks, the long-awaited grand opening of The Pleasant restaurant is finally happening this weekend. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is offering a discount on all food bills. So gather your friends and indulge in some delectable beer, wine, new cocktails, and amazing food.

Asian Takeover Comedy Night

This is a delightful homage to Asian comedic brilliance in honor of Asian Heritage Month. This uproarious event, held at the esteemed Vogue Theatre, will be expertly guided by the charismatic Julie Kim (renowned for her appearances at The Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Kim’s Convenience). Prepare to be entertained by the exceptional comedic stylings of Tin Lorica (known for captivating audiences on CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up), the uproarious Yumi Nagashima (a Comedy Central Asia luminary), and the incomparable headliner Robin Tran (whose talents have graced Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, and Netflix).

Ongoing Things To Do

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Experience an exhilarating mythical journey brought to life by Ctora Theatre, as they present a dynamic stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical combines a captivating storyline with an electrifying rock score, intensifying the epic tale of a demigod and his extraordinary destiny as the son of a Greek god. Tickets are currently on sale from $18-$58.

When & Where: May 18-28 at the York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Explore 2 New & Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

Just in time for Spring, the Museum of Surrey has launched two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

Last week was the opening of their Weaving Cultural Identities exhibit, and this week will be the opening of their Giants, Dragons, & Unicorn exhibit.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Bring Back The ‘90s Spring Show at The Vancouver Improv Centre

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its spring show, Bring Back The ‘90s! This nostalgic, energy-packed improv show will transport audiences to the good ol’ days of dunkaroos and Bop-Its.

When & Where: April 21 to May 27 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Science World – Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity Exhibit

Experience a fascinating exploration of the properties of skin across various organisms at Science World’s newest exhibit. Entitled Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, and presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, the exhibit delves into the remarkable features of skin, including the hyper-sensing skin receptors found in crocodilians and the remarkably thick skin of whales, among others.

When & Where: Now – May 29, 2023 at Science World,1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

May 20: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

May 27: Katak the Brave Beluga

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

This weekend the Kitsilano Farmers Market will also be opening. Some other popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.