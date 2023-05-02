The Show by Emily Carr University
Emily Carr University of Art + Design (ECU) will be holding its annual, highly anticipated student art, media and design exhibition, known as The Show, featuring works from over 350 graduating students from all five of its degree programs.
The Show is an opportunity to discover the new creative talent coming out of Canada’s top-rated art and design school. Works on display range from fine arts, photography and film to animation, industrial design and illustration.
Expect bold, innovative and stunning installations and works reflecting the diversity of perspectives of ECU graduates.
Opening night: May 11 from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.
More information and an online gallery of the works on display can be found here.