Life in Balance Concert Series by Gryphon and the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra
Gryphon Development proudly presents Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra’s 20th Season Finale Concert at the University of British Columbia Chan Center.
With a vision of creating a balance in life and promoting artful living through its latest project, Marco Polo, Gryphon partners with Ken Hsieh, the conductor at VMO, to compose the theme song ‘Life in Balance’, which will be performed during the finale concert.
Joining hands with Ken at the finale concert is the internationally renowned flute soloist, Jasmine Choi, who will be making her Canadian debut with the VMO.
Tickets are available for purchase here.