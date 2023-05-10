Sound Palace, a sonic and visual exploration of pop, electronica, jazz, composition, noise, video-music installation and projections, presents the third of six immersive events, led by curator and sound artist, Nancy Tam.

Featuring Charlie Cooper, Jami Reimer, Alex Mah, c.o valenza, Chris Ross-Ewart

Sound Palace 3 takes place on the traditional and unceded territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish) and səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations.

Nancy Tam (譚亦斯) is a sound artist and theatre maker. Her practice is collaborative, often models after devised theatrical processes. Her work fuses sound and performance as primary media with a specialization in spatialized multi-channel sound performance for live and fixed media. Her current research triangulates between sound, space, and body to investigate notions of horizontality and peripherality in the context of immersive spatial and sonic designs. Nancy is a founding member of the Vancouver-based interdisciplinary performance collective A Wake of Vultures as well as the Toronto-based Toy Piano Composers collective.

Charlie Cooper is a composer and performer whose work incorporates visual and text-based concerns. He often collaborates with dance, theatre, sound and digital media artists to create live performances and site-based projects.

Jami Reimer (she/her) is a musician, performance maker, composer and educator from Winnipeg. From choral music to field recording practices, Jami explores voice— human and otherwise. She was recently awarded the Robert Fleming Prize for Canadian composers for her ongoing creative research about bioacoustics and amphibian chorusing.

Alex Mah is an interdisciplinary artist and composer-musician and performer in dance. He lives and practices on the unceded ancestral territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. His electroacoustic music investigates time and timbre and his written music explores embodied concepts such as chance choice and relationality in performance. He has performed in Canada, the U.S. and Germany and holds a BFA from SFU (Canada) and an MRes from Bath Spa University (U.K.).

c.o. valenza is a composer, clarinetist/performer, and collaborator who explores the ties between music and ways of being. Originally from Milwaukee, now based in Vancouver, their practice includes improvisation at its core with work including installation, sound design for dance, site-based performance, and the development of electroacoustic and acoustic concert music.

Chris Ross-Ewart is a sound designer, composer, and performer. Working across the US, Canada, and the world, his practice ranges from performer to composer to designer, in theatre, musical theatre, dance, film, podcasts and installations. He also works as a mental health worker at Insite and would love to talk to you about drug legalization and supporting local mutual aid organizations.

Sound Palace evolved out of Mixtophonics, a monthly workshop series (2018 – 2020) that featured musicians from wildly different backgrounds and musical genres. By combining electronics, projection artists, dance grooves, noise artists, drummers, and world-class improvisers, Sound Palace creates a unique, experimental sound world, exploratory yet fun and accessible, experimental yet entertaining. Sound Palace presents the next wave of exciting young musicians and artists making their mark in Vancouver. Each group of artists are invited by one of three curators, Kimia Koochakzadeh-Yazdi, Edzi’u and Nancy Tam. Sound Palace is part of a vibrant new creative arts scene in the city.

Since 1992, the Hard Rubber New Music Society, under Artistic Director and Founder John Korsrud, has grown as one of Canada’s most active and unpredictable producers of new music. In 2022, the Society released its fifth recording, the Juno-nominated Iguana. It has produced several large multi-media shows, including Cantata for the King and The Ice Age, a new music ice show. Hard Rubber Orchestra, has toured across Canada and to Europe.

