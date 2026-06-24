37 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (June 26-28)

The weekend approaches, which means you’re definitely looking for things to do in Metro Vancouver. With the World Cup in full swing, parties happening everywhere, and tons of delicious food to eat, we’ve got you covered with everything worth doing this weekend!

RELATED: 85 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This June

Featured Events

Canadian Cultural Festival 2026

The Canadian Cultural Festival, presented by BCIT, is returning on Saturday, June 27, 2026 for its biggest year yet to the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre. Transforming the space into a vibrant hub of celebration and community, this FREE all-day festival is a fantastic place for people of all ages to explore global cultures and embrace connection with one another.

With interactive fun, a huge prize raffle, delicious food, live performances, a local marketplace, the Canadian Cultural Festival is set to be an amazing day for you and your family! Here’s a look at everything you can expect from this year’s exciting festivities!

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ More Info: Canadian Cultural Festival

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is officially here in Vancouver! Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, here are all the currently-announced games that are being hosted at BC Place:

June 26: New Zealand vs Belgium

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

📍 Location: 39 Smith St., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks. Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations in Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

Soccer in the Square: 2026 Watch Party at Wesbrook Village, UBC

UBC Properties Trust brings the excitement of the global soccer stage to Wesbrook Village with Soccer in the Square, a free, all-ages outdoor viewing experience. From June 11 to July 19, catch live matches on the big screen at Norman MacKenzie Square, where fans can gather under a shaded tent with picnic seating to cheer on their favourite teams.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Wesbrook Village

🎟️ More Info: Soccer in the Square at Wesbrook Village

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park. As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

PoCo’s Soccer Socials

Join Port Coquitlam for soccer match viewing parties! They’ve received a grant to support PoCo’s Soccer Socials, a free outdoor soccer match viewing series that will bring residents and visitors together in the heart of the City to cheer for Team Canada.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Port Coquitlam Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: PoCo’s Soccer Socials

The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is inviting hotel guests, visiting fans, locals, families, and groups to celebrate the summer’s biggest global soccer event with the launch of the Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience, a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, elevated stadium-style food and beverage offerings, tournament-inspired décor, and thoughtfully designed room packages.

📅 Date: June 15 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Westin Bayshore

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer

Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Coming to The Shipyards in North Vancouver is Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Granville Island Watch Party

Granville Island is hosting watch parties for 94 matches that will be complemented with performances, rotating local food trucks, a craft beer garden and family play zones. There will be outdoor seating for a thousand people and admission is free. Special opening, closing and Canada Day parties featuring additional activities and entertainment are also planned.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Granville Island Watch Party

For The Family

Playland Grad Night 2026

Con-grad-ulations, Class of 2026! You’ve made it through all those years of schooling, and now it’s time to celebrate in style! This June 27, grab your crew for a total park takeover. Playland is opening up for its first after-hours event of the year, hosting Grad Night 2026 for all of you new grads. Whether you’ve just earned your degree or are supporting your friends, this is one night you won’t forget.

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Playland

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Grad Night 2026

Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings, which commence at sunset and are complemented by music and entertainment leading up to curtain time.⁠

📅 Date: June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck

🎟️ More Info: Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

The Pipe Mountain Coaster

Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster.

📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026.

📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Markets

White Rock Circular Fashion Market

The White Rock Circular Fashion Market is back for Summer 2026, bringing a curated mix of vintage fashion, sustainable style, and local creatives to the heart of White Rock. Set in Miramar Village Plaza, this open-air market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering vintage clothing, curated secondhand, handmade goods, and independent brands. Whether you’re hunting for unique pieces, refreshing your wardrobe, or just looking for something fun to do, there’s always something to discover.

📅 Date: June 13 – August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Miramar Village Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: White Rock Circular Fashion Market

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season! This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Dark Paradise Maid Café

Dark Paradise Maid Café is your chance to meet all the charming maids that will be serving up delicious treats at ACGN Expo 2026. Just be sure to get a combo ticket that comes with access to the café!

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Richmond Conference Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dark Paradise Maid Café

The Arts

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs.

📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026 📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Festivals + Conventions

Greek Day on Broadway

One of Vancouver’s longest-running festivals, Greek Day On Broadway is a fun-filled event that celebrates Greek culture. Come prepared to indulge in some of the best Greek food you’ve ever eaten while you enjoy the many cultural performances and entertainment the event is offering.

📅 Date: June 28, 2026

📍 Location: West Broadway between Macdonald & Blenheim

🎟️ More Info: Greek Day on Broadway

Car Free Day North Vancouver

Car Free Day North Vancouver is bringing the best of live music, entertainment, and community spirit straight to Lower Lonsdale for a day of fun and excitement. The festival will be filled with activities and festivities, as well as activations from local businesses and a Brewery Direct Beer Garden.

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: Lower Lonsdale

🎟️ More Info: Car Free Day North Vancouver

Golden Spike Days Festival

Golden Spike Days Festival is a community-wide event that takes place in the heart of Port Moody. It brings together everyone to enjoy a day of music, togetherness, and sunshine to kick off summer.

📅 Date: June 27 – 28, 2026

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Golden Spike Days Festival

Lower Lonsdale Block Party

This June 27, you are invited to experience a day packed with live music, entertainment, and community spirit! Formerly known as the Shipyards Festival, the Lower Lonsdale Block Party will be taking over Lower Lonsdale for an unforgettable, all-day free event! There will be plenty of family-friendly fun, excitement, and activities for all ages.

📅 Date: June 27, 2026

📍 Location: East 1st Street

🎟️ More Info: Lower Lonsdale Block Party

Parties

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 7, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

GP NHL Draft Party at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks are hosting a General Public 2026 Draft Lottery party on June 26 at Rogers Arena! For all you Canucks fans, this is your prime chance to watch the hockey team make their 2026 Draft selections live.

📅 Date: June 26, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ More Info: GP NHL Draft Party at Rogers Arena

🏀 Vancouver Bandits

June 27: Vancouver Bandits vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

📍 Location: Langley Events Centre

🏈 BC Lions

June 27: BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders

📍 Location: Kelowna Apple Bowl

And that’ll be it for this weekend. With a stacked schedule, you’ll never be short of fun things to do. Catch a World Cup game. Party all night at a concert. Or even hit up a festival!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.