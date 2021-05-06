11 Fun Things You + Your Friends Can Still Enjoy Around Vancouver Right Now

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

With the weather warming up and the bears coming out of hibernation, we too can’t help but want to get up and enjoy some restriction safe fun activities with our friends and family.

Whether you are looking for a date idea, or an activity to share with someone in your household, we think these items will satisfy that need to “get out and about.”

Take a look at our round-up of fun things you and your friends (or date) can do right now.

Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver

Have A Private (Paddle) Boat Party

There are plenty of boat rentals, around the city. Either in a lake or a river, you can go on an adventure exploring different parts of the city on a kayak or canoe. Perfect for two and with beautiful sceneries, it’s a great day trip with multiple stops along the creek sides.

Pretend You’re At A Vineyard

Have a mini wine tasting at a local spot. Now that a number of parks where drinking outdoors is perfectly acceptable, why not play around with setting up a little wine tasting or cocktail picnic? Get a couple of new drinks to try and make it an experience. Here are some new suggestions: Cali Rose by Snoop Dogg or The Rock’s Teremana Tequila, both of which are now available at BC Liquor Stores.

Enjoy Some Outdoor Mini Golf

Castle Fun Park is a local favourite family amusement park located in Abbostford. With an arcade, three mini golf courses, a go karting course, and batting cage all operating at 50% capacity, it ensures that we can have fun while being socially distanced and safe.

Attend A Drive-in Film Festival

This year the DOXA film festival will have a drive-in option which is fun, innovate and has potential to be very romantic. Tickets are currently available in limited amounts. Get more information about the film festival.

Get Your Heart Pumping At Go-Kart Racing

Experience the exhilaration of driving up to 75km/hr at a local go-kart racing venue. Places like TBC Indoor Indoor Racing in Richmond are still open and complying to safety regulations. This activity can really get your heart rate up and bring on some friendly competition. Better yet, the winner should then be treated a meal at one of the beautiful patios currently open in Richmond.

Drop By The Boozy Pop-up Event On Granville Island

Technically starting next week, it is a good idea to get ahead of this Peach Sour pop-up at Granville Island Brewing as you will need to reserve tickets. Sample their summer brew as well as some Lee’s donuts.

Grab A Stuffed Dessert Before A Waterfront Stroll

Trying new foods together can be exciting in itself, there are these amazing donuts at HillCrest Bakery. If you are in the WhiteRock area, this place is a must-try, as their doughnuts are drool-worthy and have unique flavours such as: Oreo, Winter Chai Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Jelly and more.

Get Mesmerized By Large Dance Projections

REBO(U)ND dance projection is something you may not want to miss. It will be projected on the wall of a 8-story tower in English Bay. DanceHouse Vancouver is putting this on and it is projected nightly, but hurry it will end on May 8.

Explore Some Hidden Gems In the City

Even though travel is restricted, sometimes it is an opportunity to find some interesting and amazing places that you may not know about in your own area. We have rounded up a number of “hidden gems” in Metro Vancouver that are worth checking out. Find the ones in your area and make a day of it.

Hit Up A Patio

If you are interested in dining at a restaurant, we are lucky to live where we are surrounded by some beautiful and amazing patios that can make you feel like you are away. Check out a comprehensive list of outdoor patios or try a new one that is coming up.

Stargazing

There are some amazing things happening in space and night skies (bright lights due to satellites), supermoons, stars, etc. There are a number of space events happening that you may want to take note of, grab a telescope or a good quality camera and just enjoy some amazing night lights, natural ones.

