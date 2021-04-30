The second (and final) supermoon of 2021 is set to be the biggest and brightest one yet.

Following April’s Pink Supermoon is the Full Flower Supermoon Eclipse in May. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 26 as you’re not going to want to miss out on this.

The full moon will be the closest full moon of the year and it will coincide with a total lunar eclipse in some areas.

RELATED: PHOTOS: A Beautiful Pink Supermoon Rose Over Vancouver In April

Best Viewing Time

This total lunar eclipse will occur in the very early hours of May 26 and it will be visible for stargazers in western North America, western South America, eastern Asia and Oceania. And it will reach peak illumination at approximately 4:14 a.m. (PST).

During the eclipse, the moon will be very low in the sky so it’s best to find a high vantage point with a clear horizon to get the best view of it as possible.

On average, supermoons are approximately seven per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a typical full moon.

While May’s full moon will be bigger and brighter than April’s full moon, you may not be able to tell with the naked eye. “Since the moon’s distance from Earth differs by less than 100 miles between April and May. This is a miniscule distance in the grand scale of space, but we will still see a bright, beautiful supermoon nonetheless,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac website reads.

The Flower Moon gets its name from May being the prime time for flowers to bloom. But it has also received a variety of other names, including the Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon and Planting Moon, which all speak to the arrival of spring.

Flower Moon

When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

For more things to explore in B.C. and beyond, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.