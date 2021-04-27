PHOTOS: A Beautiful Pink Supermoon Rose Over Vancouver Last Night

Those watching for the bright stars on Monday night were treated to a pink supermoon that lit up the Vancouver night sky.
The images captured were truly mesmerizing as it showcased the first of two supermoons expected in 2021. The next one will be expected later this year.
The supermoon appears about 10% larger than a regular moon, and of intense brightness.
RELATED: Metro Vancouver In Awe Over Last Month’s Morning’s Beautiful Sunrise (PHOTOS)
Pink SuperMoon Over Vancouver:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Have great shots of Metro Vancouver? Tag us on Instagram with #604Now to be featured.
For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.