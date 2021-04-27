PHOTOS: A Beautiful Pink Supermoon Rose Over Vancouver Last Night

Those watching for the bright stars on Monday night were treated to a pink supermoon that lit up the Vancouver night sky.

The images captured were truly mesmerizing as it showcased the first of two supermoons expected in 2021. The next one will be expected later this year.

The supermoon appears about 10% larger than a regular moon, and of intense brightness.

Pink SuperMoon Over Vancouver:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Thomson (@jmthomson1201)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCOUVER 🇨🇦Michael Thornquist (@seaside_signs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan W. (@morgan1130)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enchanted Vancouver by Ruchita (@enchantedvancouver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Scott | Photos (@rontravel.yvr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Cerrato (@financialadvisor_canada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andres Castro (@andresincanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Canuck (@omarcanuck)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manj Bains (@manjbainsphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perry Aasman (@perryaasman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nik🤍 (@xkiiiiin)

