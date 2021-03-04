Metro Vancouver In Awe Over This Morning’s Beautiful Sunrise (PHOTOS)

604 Now | @604now | March 4, 2021
News
sunrise
Photo: @hdumitru / IG

If you were up early enough to catch the sunrise this morning, then you probably enjoyed soaking in the sky filled with hues of orange, purple, yellow and pink.

If you slept in this morning or refused to open your blinds, scroll down to take a look at what you missed.

Sunrise in Vancouver

 

A post shared by Naomi (@thingsushoulddo)

 

A post shared by riticolo (@riticolo_tilo)

 

A post shared by Maili Wong (@maili_wong)

Sunrise in New Westminster

 

A post shared by HD (@hdumitru)

 

A post shared by Christina (@cstna)

Sunrise in Surrey

 

A post shared by Lukasz (@estevezzzz)

 

A post shared by Casey MacNamara (@kcmacnamara)

 

A post shared by Sue C (@suejchiu)

Sunrise in Richmond

 

 

A post shared by Nathan Clarke (@endeeclarke)

