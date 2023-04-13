While spring showers may be in full swing in Vancouver, that shouldn’t stop you from getting out and experiencing all that this lively city has to offer.

Whether you’re a foodie, outdoor enthusiast, or culture vulture, Vancouver has something to offer for every taste and interest. From exploring lush parks and gardens to sampling delicious cuisine from around the world, there’s no shortage of fun activities to enjoy in this dynamic city.

So, grab your umbrella and let’s dive into the best things to do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Tulip Festival Galore

The return of tulip season has brought with it the chance for visitors to witness the bloom of millions of flowers across fields bursting with vibrant colors. The Abbotsford Tulip Festival reopens this week, with the Chilliwack Tulip Festival follows with their opening next week.

If you’re up for a little trip, you can also visit some tulip festivals just south of the border in Washington state.

Play at the Carnival

Carnivals have been popping up all over Metro Vancouver for the past few weeks. This weekend, it will be at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. This will be the last one of the season though before they return to the region next season. So if you haven’t yet gone to the carnival yet, you should definitely check it out this weekend.

When & Where: April 14 – 23 at Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

FREE Science World Event for Teens

This Friday, Science World is hosting their annual Extravagant Evenings for Teens (SWEET) Free Event. The event will be taking place this Friday April 14th from 6pm – 9pm. Space is limited though, so definitely check registration if you or someone you know would like to take part in the event.

When & Where: April 14 at Telus World Of Science, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cherry Blossoms in full bloom

Although the beautiful blooms seems to be coming out later than usual this Spring, more have been spotted throughout Vancouver this past week. We can expect more to come out in the coming weeks, turning the streets a beautiful shade of pink. So if you experience some sunshine this weekend, definitely check out a spot near you and absorb in the beauty.

If you want the ultimate experience, you can plan a photo op at one of the most beautiful spots around the city.

VanDusen Gardens Sakura Days Japan Fair

The Sakura Days Japan Fair is a celebration of various aspects of Japan, such as its food, performances, arts, and culture. A majority of the events will be held outside, while certain vendors, tea ceremonies, and experiences will be available indoors. The fair promises exciting activities like taiko drumming, theater performances, woodworking demonstrations, a revamped display of the Japanese Garden, and many more.

When & Where: April 15th to 16th at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians vs Tri-City Dust Devils

Baseball season is back in full swing after last week’s slightly rainy start. This week, Vancouver Canadians will be playing a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils.. It will include a themed celebrations and an umbrella giveaway during A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When & Where: April 16th at Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Brewhaha Comedy at Farm Country Brewing

Join Brewhaha Comedy at Farm Country Brewing for a night of comedy that promises to be the high point of your week, and still get you home at a reasonable time. We have comedians featured on Canada’s Got Talent, APTN and OutTV.

When & Where: April 16th at Farm Country Brewing, 20555 56 Ave #5, Langley

Catch a Groovy Gala of Cabaret and Burlesque show

The show combines the energy of classic burlesque, vintage cabaret and dance. It will transport the audience to a different time that celebrates splendour in all its forms. You can expect a night that evokes the wild-abandon the summer of love, groovy tunes, flirty pin-ups and more.

When & Where: April 15th at the Hollywood Theatre 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Disco Inferno: The World’s Only Interactive Disco Musical

Russian Hall in Vancouver is hosting a series of dance party shows. This is a relaxing comedy show where the audience and the performers are mingling together. The audience can take park, dance or just sit back and relax the show.

When & Where: April 14th and 15th at The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Catch a comedy show: Bean & Hat

Come be silly with Bean and Hat as they transform their little attic into all kinds of places – where dreams can become a reality and death is a scary but beautiful unknown. This is a show for the young and young at heart.

When & Where: April 13th to 16th at The Cultch, Vancity Culture Lab, 895 Venables St, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event runs daily until April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Filipino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. There are 9 restaurants with 12 locations participating this year throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: April 1-31 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Shazam Fury of the Gods.

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

April 15: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

April 22: The LEGO Movie

April 29: My Neighbour Totoro

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Open Call for Artists: Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism

Asian Impact Society, with the support of Exhibition sponsor Place des Art, seeks submissions for “Your Art Your Reflections: Multiculturalism, Diversity and Anti-Racism” art exhibition and contest. Deadline for Submissions is June 1, 2023.

This exhibition and contest will be presented in the Atrium at Place Des Arts from September 8 to November 9, 2023 and viewable online from September 15, 2023 to November 9, 2023.