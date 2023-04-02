604 Now

Posse Power: A Groovy Gala of Cabaret and Burlesque

Posse Power

Get dressed up, snag a cocktail and join us in the swinging 60’s at Posse Power: A Groovy Gala of Cabaret and Burlesque.

Combining the energy of classic burlesque, vintage cabaret and dance, this show will transport you to a different time that celebrates splendour in all its forms.

Expect a night that truly evokes the wild-abandon the summer of love, groovy tunes, flirty pin-ups and more!

Featuring Burlesque Hall of Fame winner ARIA DELANOCHE (New Orleans)

Hosted by LeTabby Lexington (Edmonton, AB)

Posse Power Vancouver

Saturday, April 15 at the Hollywood Theatre

Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm

Tickets are $40 and available here.

Location

Hollywood Theatre

3123 West Broadway
Vancouver, BC V6K 2H2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    April 15

  • Time

    7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $40.00

