Posse Power: A Groovy Gala of Cabaret and Burlesque
Get dressed up, snag a cocktail and join us in the swinging 60’s at Posse Power: A Groovy Gala of Cabaret and Burlesque.
Combining the energy of classic burlesque, vintage cabaret and dance, this show will transport you to a different time that celebrates splendour in all its forms.
Expect a night that truly evokes the wild-abandon the summer of love, groovy tunes, flirty pin-ups and more!
Featuring Burlesque Hall of Fame winner ARIA DELANOCHE (New Orleans)
Hosted by LeTabby Lexington (Edmonton, AB)
Posse Power Vancouver
Saturday, April 15 at the Hollywood Theatre
Doors: 6pm | Show: 7pm
Tickets are $40 and available here.