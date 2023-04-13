Brewhaha Comedy at Farm Country Brewing
Join Brewhaha Comedy at Farm Country Brewing for a night of comedy that promises to be the high point of your week, and still get you home at a reasonable time. We have comedians featured on Canada’s Got Talent, APTN and OutTV.
Hosted by Em Cooper, featuring Alain Williams and Sasha Mark and headlined by Syd Bosel.
Come before 6:00pm and get entered in a draw for a Mystery Prize!
Farm Country has delicious beers and non-alcoholic beverages on tap and pizza and snacks for purchase as well.
We are over 80% sold out! So get your tickets for only $17.31 soon!
