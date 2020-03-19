Most Anticipated Vancouver Events that Have Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Vancouver (along with most of the globe) is practising self-isolation.

Health officials have asked people not to gather in groups larger than 50 people. While restaurants and bars are closed, unless they offer takeaway services.

RELATED: While Some Grocery Store Employees Work Over-Time, Save-On-Foods Reduces Hours

“Effective immediately, businesses with liquor primary licenses, such as bars, pubs and night clubs, must close as they are unable to adequately meet the requirements of social distancing. Restaurants and cafes that cannot maintain social distancing of one to two meters between patrons will need to move to takeout and delivery models,” said Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry.

And as spring arrives, many of Vancouver’s favourite events are just around the corner. But as a way to help curb the virus, those celebrations will not take place this year.

Here’s what Vancouver events have been cancelled or postponed this spring.

One of the biggest highlights of the Cherry Blossom Festival has been cancelled for this year. The two-day fair was meant to take place April 18-19th at VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

Vancouver International Auto Show

Organizers announced the 100th anniversary of the auto show will not happen as planned on March 25-29th. It has been postponed, but a future date has not yet been set.

Monster Jam

This year’s monster truck showdown has been postponed. The event was meant to happen at the Pacific Coliseum March 14-15th.

Vancouver’s longest running pro-cannabis festival is not happening this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled for April 20th at Sunset Beach.

The annual Vancouver event brings out about 150,000 people each year. But due to its large size, organizers have decided to cancel the event, scheduled for April 18th.

Rock band The Rolling Stones have called off their North American tour this year until a future date. They were set to perform at BC Place Stadium, May 12th.

Singer Mandy Moore was set to perform in New Westminster, but has postponed her North American tour. She has not yet released a new date, but told ticket-holders to hold on to their passes.

BrickCan 2020

The annual public Lego exhibit has been cancelled. It was meant to happen May 1-4th and brought hundreds of displays with it, from all over the world. Organizers are currently organizing refunds.

The annual 10-kilometre run called off the event earlier this month. The event, set for April 19th, usually brings out tens of thousands of runners.

Playdome at BC Stadium

The indoor carnival was set to take place March 20-28th, but it has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

As tough as the news is, there’s plenty of ways to entertain yourself at home. Check out BroadwayHD to see plays for free or these museums around the globe offering free tours.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.