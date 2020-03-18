Rolling Stones Postpone Concert Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Rolling Stones are postponing their North American tour, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The rock band announced, Tuesday, they are postponing their 15-date tour, which was meant to kick off in San Diego, May 8th.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon,” the Stones said in a statement.

This comes after health officials suggested people do not gather in groups larger than 50 people in Canada. Much of Metro Vancouver is on lockdown as the city tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tour promoter AEG is telling people to hold on to their tickets and wait for further information.

The band’s Vancouver date was set for May 12, 2020 at BC Stadium Place. A new date has not yet been set.

