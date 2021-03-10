11 Fun Spring Date Ideas in Vancouver For $60 Or Less

Just like the pollen, with Spring, love is in the air.

Often coming up with Spring date ideas can be a challenge when you’re trying to think outside of just dinner dates and without having to spend a lot of money.

We have rounded up a number of fantastic ideas for couples to do around Metro Vancouver that can fit any budget.

Spring Date Ideas That Won’t Cost More Than A Kiss

Here are some things couples can do around Metro Vancouver, for free.

Walk Amongst The Cherry Blossoms

What’s more romantic than going for a stroll and taking a bunch of selfies amongst the most beautiful pink flowers that Metro Vancouver has to offer. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival has started and there are a number of neighbourhoods boasting with blooms in Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby.

Nighttime Entertainment Downtown

There are some mesmerizing displays happening outdoors in Downtown. There are a number of “dance bubbles” located through downtown, each being lit up and hosting a performance between 5-9pm from Thursday-Saturdays, all throughout March. These bubbles can be found on 855 W.Hastings, the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre, and the Bute and Alberni Plaza.

There will also be a major light projection happening on the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver for free. It will start on March 6 and occur for 7 nights in a row.

A Couple That Hikes Together…Is Fit

Living in B.C, the hikes are plentiful and a great way to spend time together at a low cost. There are a number of great hikes near Vancouver, even when the weather is a bit chillier. You can also cuddle.

Gaze At More Than Eyes, Check Out The Sky

Grab a blanket, cozy up and watch the night sky. While it’s always great to gaze up at the stars, you may want to mark some dates. On March 28 and on April 21 there will be a full moon, April 22, there will be the Lyrid Meteor shower, May 26/27 there is a super moon, May 6 there is thought to be a Aqurid Meteor shower, and on May 26 we are supposed to see a full super moon and eclipse.

Visit The Burnaby Village Museum

Between March 15 and 26, you can visit the Burnaby Village Museum for free. There are a number of attractions open and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Splurge A Bit With Ideas Under $60

If you want to try doing something without having to spend major $$$, try some of these spring date ideas.

Hit The Drive-In Theatre

The Twilight Drive-in Theatre in Langley, is the only one of its kind remaining in Metro Vancouver. During the week of March 12 – 18, the theatre will be open every night.

Eat At Mooby’s Pop-Up

Impress your fast-food loving date, with a celebrity pop-up. Mooby’s pop-up tickets go on sale on March 8 and is being brought to us by comedian Kevin Smith.

Visit The Arctic At Science World

Science World is putting on an exhibit currently called Arctic Voices, which promises to provide an interactive experience through the Arctic.

Visit The Zoo

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is open and is home to many wild animals, including giraffes, lion, tigers and much more. There has been speculation of it turning into a safari in the future, but for now the zoo is staying in tact.

Relish in The Beauty At VanDusen

VanDusen offers a plethora of beautiful views, and there are two really good options for a date. Visit The Bloedel Conservatory and it’s exotic plants and birds, or take a walk through the world renowned VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

Go For A Bite in Burnaby

If you love Dine Out Vancouver, you will also love Bite of Burnaby. A number of participating restaurants have set menu items to try out for either dine-in or take-out.

